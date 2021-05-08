Ransomware Attack Reportedly Shuts US Pipeline Giant

Colonial Pipeline said Friday that it halted all pipeline operations and took some systems offline to contain the threat from a cyberattack.
Unnamed US officials told the Washington Post that criminals were suspected to be behind the incident. Federal agencies and a private cybersecurity firm are conducting the investigation.
Colonial Pipeline confirms it was the victim of a ransomware cyber attack, forcing it to shut down the main supply line of gasoline for the East Coast. Follow @business for the latest. https://t.co/YXJWjzFexZ— Mark Chediak (@markchediak) May 8, 2021
Colonial runs the largest refined products pipeline system, transporting more than 100 million gallons of fuel daily from Houston in Texas to the New York Harbor.
