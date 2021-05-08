Hunter Biden’s Secretary Reportedly Sent Him Flirty Emails

The assistant also reportedly sent Hunter Biden research on Donald Trump to help Joe Biden's 2020 election bid during the campaign.

Hunter Biden’s Chinese-American secretary who worked for him when he went into business with Patrick Ho, the secretary-general of a lobbying firm for the Chinese conglomerate CEFC, had been sending him flirty messages, emails obtained by the Daily Mail reveal.

29-year-old JiaQi Bao was apparently helping with the translation of documents and clerical work when Hunter started conducting business with Ho in 2017, whom he described, according to a call recorded on his abandoned laptop as the 'spy chief of China'.

In March 2019, a US court sentenced Ho to three years in prison for international bribery and money laundering offences, according to the Justice Department.

In one email Bao wondered about Ho's arrest: “I just don't get it, why the US has the legitimacy or the authority to sue when whatever involved is not happening in the US and no US company is involved?”

She ended the message with thanking Biden for being “the most amazing and understanding boss, and the most charismatic friend and coconspirator-in-mischief.”

In another, Bao expresses her wishes for Joe Biden’s son to “drink less”.

“I will do anything and everything to make you happy so that alcoholic beverages' widely believed mythical function as a stress reliever won't be an excuse for indulgence,” she wrote.

Bao also wrote about Hunter Biden’s military dog tags he was seen wearing: “Your doggy chain necklace: I thought I would simply bring it to you whenever I see you during your last trip in NY, but you were too busy and that didn't happen. Please let me know when and where I should bring it to you or how would you like it to be delivered.”

In another message, she urged Hunter to take the money from the company's accounts when the joint venture collapsed.

“Here is my two cents: Whatever money from Hudson West, please take them, take as much as possible, or figure out a way to spend them for your own benefit.”

Hunter Biden was involved in a scandal last October, when the New York Post wrote an expose on him, citing information the outlet obtained from a laptop allegedly belonging to Hunter. The article suggested that the documents discovered on the computer show that Joe Biden used his position when he was vice president to help his son in business deals in Ukraine and China. The newspaper said Hunter took the laptop to a repair shop in Delaware, but never returned to collect it.

Twitter and Facebook blocked users from sharing links to the story, and even the Post's account was blocked by Twitter. The mainstream media were also in no rush to report on it.

Joe Biden, who was at the final stage of his presidential campaign at the time of the report, denied he or his son had committed any wrongdoing. Only after his father won the 2020 presidential election, Hunter Biden disclosed that he was under federal investigation. The president’s son also said recently that the laptop could have "absolutely" belonged to him, but said he never took it to an IT store and suggested the device was perhaps stolen or hacked by Russian intelligence.