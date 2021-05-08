Register
01:29 GMT08 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Trump-Era DOJ Reportedly Tracked Washington Post Reporters’ Phone Calls for Three Months in 2017

    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107846/55/1078465528_0:282:3071:2010_1200x675_80_0_0_29c31e1e74625210c28ef126b795d10b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202105081082830726-trump-era-doj-tracked-washington-post-reporters-phone-calls-for-three-months-in-2017---report/

    Although many US presidents have hailed the role of the press and promised to protect “legitimate” whistleblowers, the pace of US government crackdowns on whistleblowers and press organs as well as the probing and assault of journalists have accelerated, especially in the final years of the Trump administration that ended in January.

    According to the Washington Post, three of its journalists were recently notified by the US Department of Justice that call records for all of their phones had been obtained by the department for three months in 2017.

    The three reporters - Ellen Nakashima, Greg Miller, and Adam Entous, the latter of whom is no longer employed there - received letters from the DOJ on May 3 notifying them of the event.

    According to the paper, the letters said they were “hereby notified that pursuant to legal process the United States Department of Justice received toll records associated with the following telephone numbers for the period from April 15, 2017 to July 31, 2017.”

    “We are deeply troubled by this use of government power to seek access to the communications of journalists,” Cameron Barr, the Washington Post’s acting executive editor, said in a statement. “The Department of Justice should immediately make clear its reasons for this intrusion into the activities of reporters doing their jobs, an activity protected under the First Amendment.”

    The Post noted that the DOJ got information about the parties on the call and how long they lasted, but not recordings of the calls. They reportedly sought similar information about the reporters’ emails during that period, but that request was denied.

    Much about the request is unclear. The time period covers the volatile months in which then-FBI director James Comey was suddenly fired amid a budding Russiagate probe, the FBI briefly opened a counterintelligence investigation of then-US President Donald Trump, several senior administration figures weighed options on removing Trump from office, and former FBI director Robert Mueller was appointed special counsel to investigate alleged Russian collusion with Trump’s 2016 election campaign.

    According to the Post, an article dating to the period by the trio of reporters, titled “Sessions discussed Trump campaign-related matters with Russian ambassador, US intelligence intercepts show,” might have been of interest to the DOJ. The article is about a 2016 phone conversation between Russia’s-then ambassador to the US, Sergey Kislyak, and then-Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-AL), who later became attorney general under Trump, in which they discussed Trump’s electoral campaign then underway. Sessions had recused himself in March 2017 from heading the Russiagate probe, leaving it to his deputy, Rod Rosenstein.

    A Leak Investigation 

    DOJ spokesperson Marc Raimondi informed the Post that the request was made “as part of a criminal investigation into unauthorized disclosure of classified information” - in other words, they were chasing a leak.

    The decision to obtain reporters’ records while pursuing a leak investigation has to be made by the attorney general, the Post wrote, noting Raimondi had said the information was sought in 2020. It was thus very likely William Barr who approved the move, since he was attorney general for all but one week of the year.

    “The targets of these investigations are not the news media recipients but rather those with access to the national defense information who provided it to the media and thus failed to protect it as lawfully required,” Raimondi continued.

    However, it’s illegal to classify information in order to conceal illegal activity and federal government employees who reveal illegality are protected under the Whistleblower Protection Act of 1989.

    “Usually whistleblowers are called ‘leakers,’ until they’re able to convince the public that they’re whistleblowers,” former CIA agent-turned whistleblower John Kiriakou told Sputnik in 2019. “A whistleblower is any person who brings to light evidence of waste, fraud, abuse, illegality or threats to the public health or public safety.” 

    The Obama administration certainly ignored this fact as it prosecuted a record number of whistleblowers, but it was the Trump administration that indicted WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange for helping to publish damning information. Eighteen charges have been levied against Assange, who is currently being held in the UK’s Belmarsh Prison as the US seeks to extradite him, with 17 of those charges coming under the 1917 Espionage Act. 

    According to the DOJ, Assange helped then-US Army analyst Chelsea Manning hack into US government computers to steal the “Collateral Murder” video, which revealed the US government had lied about a July 2007 incident in Baghdad in which a US Army Apache helicopter gunship killed as many as 18 people, two of whom were Reuters journalists.

    The Pentagon claimed the chopper had been attacked and the journalist caught in the crossfire, but the video shows unarmed people talking on a street corner. According to Manning, the video wasn’t classified, but she was nonetheless sentenced to 35 years in prison for leaking it to WikiLeaks, of which she served seven year in confinement before being pardoned in 2017.

    In August 2017, amid a deluge of new leak reports, Sessions raged the DOJ was “taking a stand. This culture of leaking must stop.” 

    He then told the intelligence agencies the DOJ “is open for business” and warned “would-be leakers: don’t do it.” He claimed the department was reviewing media subpoena policies and valued the role of the press, but said it is “not unlimited.”

    “We must balance the press’ role with protecting our national security,” Sessions said.

    Related:

    Beltway Blunder: Washington Post Quickly Renames Story on DC’s Political ‘Aristocracy’
    Washington Post Publishes Evidence-Free Claims of Russian Hacking
    Robinhood Posts Ad for Washington Lobbyist as Regulation Looms Due to Stock Blocking
    Tags:
    leak, press freedom, Russiagate, phone calls, US Department of Justice, The Washington Post
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Police officers are seen during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, 5 May 2021.
    Violent Anti-Government Protests in Colombia
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse