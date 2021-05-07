Skinwalker Ranch: Dark Mysteries of America's Major UFO Sighting Hotspot Revealed

Saying that he originally purchased the ranch as a skeptic, Fugal explained that his attitude changed after he witnessed a UFO hovering over the property.

Brandon Fugal, a real estate entrepreneur and owner of Skinwalker Ranch – known as a UFO hotspot –has opened up about the strange sightings, The Sun reports.

The newspaper gained exclusive access to clips from Blaze TV's "Curse of Skinwalker Ranch," which focuses on an investigation of the area by Dr. Travis Taylor, an aerospace engineer and author.

As Fugal explained, he purchased the ranch as a skeptic having never seen "a UFO, a ghost, an orb, or anything of the sort" before, and he didn't expect to be convinced otherwise. However, his beliefs changed when he and other witnesses saw "what can only be described as a UFO, a craft 40-foot-long silver disc hovering right above the mesa."

"This wasn’t just a blinking light in the sky or something that was a little bit ambiguous," Fugal said. "This was a solid object that appeared out of nowhere could move in the blink of an eye and over a twenty second period perform manoeuvres that I believe defy any propulsion physics we’re acquainted with."

He noted that unexplained phenomena have apparently been spotted in the area "as early as 1911" and that "there were a lot of UFO sightings being documented" by 1979.

Fugal also mentioned that Robert Bigelow, the ranch’s previous owner, told him that the property "had been the centre for a Pentagon-funded black budget programme that ran for five years."

"Tens of millions of dollars were dedicated to that effort...and dozens of high-level scientists, military operatives and officials were involved in that investigation," he said.