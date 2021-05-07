Register
13:20 GMT07 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People walk past flags flying at half staff at the Washington Monument in memory of 500,000 deaths due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Washington, U.S., February 24, 2021.

    Gates-Funded US Institute Suggests Global COVID-19 Death Toll 'Double' Official 'Untrustworthy' Data

    © REUTERS / Joshua Roberts
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1f/1082501129_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_458a74b84789abe2c1772719f4c10d00.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202105071082825868-gates-funded-us-institute-suggests-global-covid-19-death-toll-double-official-untrustworthy-data/

    The White House and government bodies relied on coronavirus model estimates from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) to justify early COVID-19 lockdowns. However, its track record has prompted some disease epidemiology experts to claim it is poorly suited to issue COVID-19 projections.

    An independent US global health research centre whose models informed COVID-19-related policymaking in America has made a dramatic U-turn in estimating the total coronavirus death rate. The bombshell announcement has now led them to claim that the number of Americans who have died of coronavirus is 57 percent higher than official figures.

    The University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), launched in June 2007 based on a principal grant of $105 million chiefly funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, is now arguing that the true global death toll of the pandemic is far higher than official statistics have been suggesting.

    ​The research institute headed by Dr. Christopher Murray, whose statistical models were used by the then-US President Donald Trump administration to justify coronavirus lockdowns in March and April 2020, is now offering its new approach to estimation of COVID-19 infections, hospitalisations, and deaths.

    COVID-19 has killed more than 900,000 Americans and over 6.9 million people on a global scale, claimed the IHME on Thursday. The apocalyptic figures are in stark contrast to official figures, compiled by Johns Hopkins University. As of 6 May, the private research university in Baltimore, Maryland, lists 3.24 million deaths globally, and a US death toll of 580,000.

    ‘Variety of Statistical Methods’ Used

    The team of IHME experts used a “variety of statistical methods” to estimate excess death rate, weighed against six other factors, based on measurements during a pandemic week by week, according to a series of explanatory videos offered by Dr. Christopher Murray.

    Excess mortality, claims the research, is influenced by six drivers of all-cause death that, in the current circumstances, are affected by mandates and protocols installed amid the pandemic.

    The six drivers are:

    1. The total number of COVID-19 deaths directly related to the respiratory illness;
    2. Increase in mortality due to needed health care being delayed during the pandemic;
    3. Mortality surge due to increases in mental health disorders, including depression, alcohol use, etc.;
    4. Reduction in mortality due to decreases in injuries due to lockdown and social distancing measures;
    5. Reductions in mortality due to reduced transmission of other viruses and due to use of masks, sanitisers, social distancing measures, etc;
    6. Reductions in mortality when individuals with chronic conditions died earlier from COVID-19 instead.

    The resulting data was lined up to compare with “anticipated deaths from all causes based on pre-pandemic trends with the actual number of all-cause deaths during the pandemic.”

    The deaths both “indirectly attributable” to the pandemic and “averted” by the lockdowns were then taken out of the equation.

    “When you put all that together, we conclude that the best way, the closest estimate, for the true Covid death is still excess mortality, because some of those things are on the positive side, other factors are on the negative side,” said Murray.

    As for the reasons why the team decided to adopt this new approach, they outlined the fact that testing capacity varies markedly across countries and over time, with reported COVID-19 deaths, as a proportion of all deaths due to COVID-19, also varies significantly across countries.

    Furthermore, in some high-income countries, deaths among senior individuals from COVID-19, especially in long-term care facilities, went unrecorded in the first few months of the pandemic.

    The institute seems to imply that official coronavirus data is not to be trusted, with some nations more “untrustworthy” than others.

    ‘Assumptions, Educated Guesses’

    The announcement by the Institute, which in 2020 published its model projecting deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic in the US, only to be slammed by many in the epidemiological community for being “misleading”, has now generated scepticism.

    IHME’s claim that COVID-19 deaths have been “substantially undercounted” in some places more than others “is likely sound, but the absolute numbers are less so for a lot of reasons,” said William Hanage of Harvard University in an email for National Public Radio (NPR).

    “Their estimate of excess deaths is enormous and inconsistent with our research and others. There are a lot of assumptions and educated guesses built into their model,” said Dr. Steven Woolf of Virginia Commonwealth University.

    Nevertheless, IHME has announced that their future modelling will be based on these estimates of total deaths.

    Related:

    US Backing India's Proposal to Waive Intellectual Property Rights for Covid-19 Vaccines Brings Hope
    US & EU Back Push to Waive Patent Protections on COVID Vaccines for International Use
    US COVID-19 Cases, Deaths May Undergo ‘Sharp Decline’ in July, CDC Projects
    NHS COVID-19 Vaccination Site Leaked Patients’ Private Information
    Tags:
    Johns Hopkins University, Johns Hopkins University, lockdown, vaccines, Vaccines, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, COVID-19, coronavirus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Police officers are seen during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, 5 May 2021.
    Violent Anti-Government Protests in Colombia
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse