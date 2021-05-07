Register
13:20 GMT07 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Joe Biden and Ron Klain and others in a White House briefing in 2014. File photo.

    Key Biden Aide, Dozens of Other WH Officials Tied to Liberal Dark Money Groups, Investigations Show

    © AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    121
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/07/1082825767_0:0:2688:1513_1200x675_80_0_0_e93f402f471929ef13ea393bdda45f4f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202105071082825804-key-biden-aide-dozens-of-other-wh-officials-tied-to-liberal-dark-money-groups-investigations-show/

    Joe Biden tapped campaign advisor Ron Klain to be his chief of staff late last year, calling him an “invaluable” asset to the Obama administration, particularly its response to Ebola, which Klain led. The Washington insider served as Al Gore’s chief of staff during the Clinton years in the 90s, and in Biden’s presidential campaign back in 1988.

    Despite publicly complaining about the potentially poisonous influence of dark money on politics, Biden Chief of Staff Ron Klain and dozens of other members of the administration are heavily linked to dark money organisations with a liberal, pro-Democratic Party bent, Fox News reports, studying financial disclosure documents.

    In American politics, ‘dark money’ refers to political spending by groups listed as ‘nonprofit organisations’ that allows their donors to remain undisclosed. Such money has been used extensively in political campaigns, ranging from the local level to state and federal elections, and has also been deployed to tackle various individual issues, from taxes on soda to abortion rights.

    Democrats, including Mr. Klain, have spent years attacking conservatives over the influence of pro-GOP dark money organisations such as Crossroads GPS, the National Rifle Association, and the American Bankers’ Association, to name a few. During the 2020 campaign, Biden promised to “increase transparency of election spending” and to put an end to “hiding behind ‘dark money’ groups to spread lies”.

    However, according to a recent investigation by the Center for Responsive Politics – a nonpartisan research centre tracking money in politics, Klain has worked as a member of the board of the Centre for American Progress, a self-described policy research and advocacy organisation with a liberal bent led by former Hillary Clinton aide John Podesta. Despite its ‘progressive’ bent, CAP is notorious for not disclosing the names of its donors.

    Ron Klain, former White House Ebola response coordinator, testifies before the Emergency Preparedness, Response and Recovery Subcommittee hearing on Community Perspectives on Coronavirus Preparedness and Response on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on March 10, 2020.
    © AFP 2021 / NICHOLAS KAMM
    Ron Klain, former White House Ebola response coordinator, testifies before the Emergency Preparedness, Response and Recovery Subcommittee hearing on "Community Perspectives on Coronavirus Preparedness and Response" on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on March 10, 2020.

    A specially created “sister advocacy organisation” known as the CAP Action Fund provides for direct lobbying, with billionaire banker George Soros prominently supporting the project in the early 2000s. The latter group’s initiatives include “The Moscow Project,” ostensibly aimed at investigating the “Trump-Russia connection” and “Russia’s attacks on American Democracy” based on the unsubstantiated claim that the Kremlin was somehow involved in getting Donald Trump elected in 2016, or controlled him like a puppet during his presidency.

    CAP's The Moscow Project initiative.
    © Photo : The Moscow Project
    CAP's "The Moscow Project" initiative.
    Along with Klain, dozens of other individuals with ties to CAP now serve in the Biden administration, among them Kelly Magsamen, chief of staff for Raytheon lobbyist-turned Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin, Veterans Affairs chief Denis Mcdonough, and others. According to a recent investigation by Business Insider, this list features nearly 60 names.

    Other persons tied to Democratic Party-aligned dark money groups, including Media Matters for America –a liberal media watchdog group, have received top posts in the Biden administration, among them Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, who received monthly retainer payments of over $200,000 while serving as a ‘senior advisor’ to the MMFA between January 2017 and November 2020. Media Matters recently came to Granholm’s defence after it was reported that she has millions of dollars-worth of investments in a company standing to profit off of Biden’s new $2.3 trillion infrastructure spending plan, which Republicans have opposed, citing its alleged extravagance.

    Similarly, before being tapped by Biden to serve as chief of the Environmental Protection Administration, Michael Regan worked as VP of the Environmental Defence Fund, a New York-based nonprofit heavily engaged in lobbying and receiving criticism for its ties with major multinational corporations including McDonald’s, Walmart, FedEx and Texas energy giant TXU.

    Former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm thanks to the committee after testifying before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee during a hearing to examine her nomination to be Secretary of Energy, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 27, 2021.
    © REUTERS / POOL
    Former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm thanks to the committee after testifying before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee during a hearing to examine her nomination to be Secretary of Energy, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 27, 2021.

    White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, meanwhile, is known to have served as an outside advisor to Demand Justice, project operated by Arabella Advisors, a Washington, DC-based for-profit firm advising liberal donors and non-profits and serving as a hub for liberal dark money. Demand Justice is reported to have spent millions of dollars trying to block Brett Kavanaugh’s appointment to the Supreme Court in 2018.

    According to a recent CRP study, over $1 billion in dark money was spent on the 2020 campaign by both liberal and conservative groups, including $174 million in dark support from anonymous donors for Biden (six times the $25.2 million in dark money donations Trump got), and over $500 million more for pro-Democrat dark money groups and $200 million+ for Republicans.

    OpenSecrets estimate of dark money in the 2020 election cycle.
    © Photo : OpenSecrets.org
    OpenSecrets estimate of dark money in the 2020 election cycle.

    Related:

    Trump Facebook Ban Upheld and Biden Grabs Tacos for Cinco De Mayo
    Robert Gates Confirms Biden Was Only Adviser Not In Favour of 'Immediate Action' Against Bin Laden
    Jen Psaki Admits Biden Advised to Avoid Impromptu Questions From Reporters
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Police officers are seen during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, 5 May 2021.
    Violent Anti-Government Protests in Colombia
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse