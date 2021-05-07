Sixth-Grade Girl Behind Shooting of Three in Idaho School

The shooter in the gun incident at Idaho's Rigby Middle School is a sixth-grade girl, Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson revealed during a press conference on Thursday.
According to the sheriff, the girl retrieved a gun from her backpack and fired multiple rounds "inside of the school and out", injuring three people.
"During the shooting a teacher disarmed the student, and detained her until law enforcement took her into custody," Anderson noted.
The injuries did not threaten the lives of those shot, and the shooting is being investigated by local authorities, as well as by the FBI.
"This is the worst nightmare a school district could ever face," Jefferson School District Superintendent Chad Martin said, adding, "We prepare for it, but we are never truly ready for it. Our hearts and our prayers go out to the victims and their families and all those involved."
The Idaho state governor, Brad Little, stated following the shooting that he was "praying for the lives and safety of those involved in today's tragic events" and thanked law enforcement and the school's leaders for their response.
I am praying for the lives and safety of those involved in today's tragic events. Thank you to our law enforcement agencies and school leaders for their efforts in responding to the incident. I am staying updated on the situation. https://t.co/IF4ECgWhaV— Brad Little (@GovernorLittle) May 6, 2021
This is the second school shooting in The Gem State, with the first taking place in 1999 in the city of Notus and injuring one student.
