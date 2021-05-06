Register
01:08 GMT07 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    All Felony Charges Dropped Against Denver Activists Charged for ‘Justice for Elijah McClain’ Protest

    National Committee for Justice in Denver
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 12
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/09/1082297282_0:389:1200:1064_1200x675_80_0_0_4efbba5c6ab45100c7caa1cd4f0a8ad8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202105061082821568-all-felony-charges-dropped-against-denver-activists-charged-for-justice-for-elijah-mcclain-protest/

    Amid the nationwide protests against police brutality and anti-black racism last summer, more than 10,000 protesters were arrested in less than two weeks and thousands more were injured by batons, tear gas, and less-than-lethal ammunition deployed against them as well as journalists covering the demonstrations.

    Four anti-racist activists in Denver, Colorado, have had a slew of felony charges against them dropped on Thursday. The activists had potentially faced decades in prison after being accused of fomenting a riot in a 2020 protest that surrounded an area police precinct.

    At a Thursday hearing, Adams County District Attorney Brian Mason moved to dismiss all remaining charges his office had brought against Lillian House, Joel Northam, Eliza Lucero, and Terrance Roberts, including both felonies and misdemeanors. According to a press release by the National Committee for Justice in Denver (NCJD) solidarity group, Mason said he has “an ethical obligation to only proceed on charges [his] office can prove and to dismiss charges that [they] cannot prove.”

    “We are very glad to see earnest steps toward justice from both new district attorneys presiding over this case,” the NCJD said in a Thursday statement. “We continue to call on District Attorney John Kellner to end the prosecution in total and drop all remaining charges, which currently include a total of twelve misdemeanors and low-level offenses against Joel Northam, Lillian House, and Terrance Roberts.”

    “As we have stated previously, not a single charge would have been filed were it not part of a broad and punitive attack initiated by the prior administrations against protest leaders who challenged the impunity of the police. Continuing to put these peaceful protesters through a grueling court process on charges representing the remnants of this case is not justice”, the statement read.

    The ground was laid for Mason’s decision during a preliminary hearing in March, when Adams County Judge Leroy Kirby decided to drop the first-degree kidnapping charges against the protesters, calling them “a bridge too far.” The slew of charges against the four, plus another whose charges had already been dropped, stemmed from a July 3 protest at an Aurora Police Department precinct in which hundreds of demonstrators surrounded the station for several hours before leaving in the early hours of the morning. Police had argued the protest amounted to the kidnapping of the 18 officers inside the station, but lawyers for the defense successfully demonstrated the officers were free to leave and that the crowd dispersed when ordered to.

    Then in April, neighboring Arapahoe County dropped all 16 felony charges against House and Northam, as well as several misdemeanors. After Thursday’s decision, the only charges remaining against the activists are several misdemeanors in Arapahoe County. The committee didn’t say what the maximum penalties at this point could be if their case proceeds to trial.

    Protests Demand Justice After Killing by Police

    The NCJD has claimed the five were targeted by police for revenge after organizing the July 3 protest and several others over the course of the summer demanding accountability for the August 30, 2019, death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old black man who died after being stopped by APD officers while walking home from the store. Four of the activists are members of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, a revolutionary Marxist party that worked with community members to help put a nationwide spotlight on McClain’s case by organizing the largest protests in Aurora’s history.

    The three officers who tackled McClain that night, putting him in a headlock until he fell unconscious, then telling medics to give him a fatal dose of ketamine to calm him down, have not been charged in McClain’s death. A subsequent police investigation exonerated the three - Nathan Woodyard, Jason Rosenblatt and Randy Roedema - of wrongdoing, but a separate probe funded by the Aurora city government found catastrophic faults with both their actions and the internal police probe.

    After McClain’s death, community members began building a movement to demand justice and hold the officers accountable, including other members of the same force who were caught mocking McClain’s death in photos leaked on social media and were subsequently fired. Family and friends of McClain vouched for his gentle nature, noting he was neither as big or as violent as police claimed him to be. They fault racist perceptions of Black men for both the police stop and the violent incident that led to his death. Their protests shut down highways and rallied thousands in the Denver area.

    Police arrested the five activists in a series of surprise raids on September 17, 2020, that included a SWAT team and armored vehicle sent to Northam’s home and swarms of cop cars descending on the others while they were jogging or performing errands. The activists said they were not even aware warrants had been posted for their arrest. They were then kept in a COVID-infested jail for eight days, well beyond the two-day standard maximum period by which a bail hearing is required to be held. Independent news outlet BreakThrough News has created a short documentary about their arrests and charges and the Justice for Elijah McClain movement.

    Related:

    Several Charges Dropped Against Three Colorado BLM Protest Leaders, Still Face Over 13 Years in Jail
    Cop Charged in Daunte Wright Killing After 3 Nights of Furious Protest
    Colorado Judge Throws Out Kidnapping Charges for ‘Justice for Elijah McClain’ Protest Leaders
    Tags:
    Party for Socialism and Liberation, police raid, charges, protesters, Black Lives Matter, Denver
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Police officers are seen during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, 5 May 2021.
    Violent Anti-Government Protests in Colombia
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse