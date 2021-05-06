Video: FBI, Minnesota Police Responding to 'Hostage Situation' at Wells Fargo in St. Cloud

The SCPD has confirmed that the reported hostage situation is still underway, and agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are assisting with operations.
"This incident is active and ongoing," said SCPD Lt. Lori Ellering in a news release.
There have been no reported injuries at this time.
We're getting a report that a bank in St. Cloud is being robbed and that a hostage may have been taken. SWAT is on site.— CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) May 6, 2021
Eyewitness video recorded by Facebook user Seairra Farber showed law enforcement officers with tactical gear - including riot shields - waiting outside the Wells Fargo building.
Several individuals can be seen observing the scene from a nearby parking lot.
"We can confirm a hostage situation at Wells Fargo’s St. Cloud South branch, located at 200 33rd Avenue South," a Wells Fargo spokesperson said in a statement issued to local outlet KARE 11.
"We are cooperating with local law enforcement and will do whatever we can to assist the authorities in their investigation. We recognize this is a traumatic moment for the community and our colleagues. The safety and security of our customers and employees is our most important priority."
