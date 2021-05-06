US Advocacy Group Plans to Spend $4Mln to Stop Dems’ Drug Price Regulation Bill

The American Action Network conservative advocacy group is launching a $4 million campaign in 43 congressional districts controlled by House Democrats to counter “Nancy Pelosi's socialist drug takeover plan."
The group will target the bill that aims to regulate and lower prescription drug prices, which it claims could lead to fewer cures for life-threatening diseases and less access to new breakthrough treatments, Fox News reported.
The first commercials have already been shared with Fox News and will be played on TV in 12 districts. Digital ads are planned for 31 other districts, while call ads will be rolled out across all 43 districts.
In his speech to Congress last month, US President Joe Biden urged Congress to include elements of the bill that was previously passed by the House but killed in the Senate, in his jobs and infrastructure proposal that he's now trying to pass.
Biden also called for the creation of a new health research agency to develop treatments for diseases like diabetes and cancer.
