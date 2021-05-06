Register
14:25 GMT06 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton holds a Halloween mask (File)

    Continuing to Blame Big Tech for 2016 Loss, Clinton Demands ‘Global Reckoning With Disinformation’

    © REUTERS / Brian Snyder
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    2 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104696/66/1046966602_0:117:2231:1371_1200x674_80_0_0_5816e3bdb196ca4e7460aca3cef584a8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202105061082818548-continuing-to-blame-big-tech-for-2016-loss-clinton-demands-global-reckoning-with-disinformation/

    The former first lady and senator from New York blew two chances at the presidency, the first time in 2008, when Barack Obama was nominated as the candidate from her party, and then in 2016, when amateur first-time candidate and billionaire real estate mogul Donald Trump threw his ‘Make America Great Again’ hat into the race.

    Hillary Clinton has stepped up her battle against opposing viewpoints online, suggesting that a “global reckoning” is required to purge the internet of “misinformation” which may “threaten” Western democracy.

    In an interview with The Guardian, Clinton suggested that the big tech and social media giants who now play a major role in shaping voters’ views have “got to rid themselves of both-sidesism,” suggesting that it is “not the same to say something critical of somebody on the other side of the aisle and to instigate an attack on the Capitol and to vote against certifying the election.”

    “Those are not comparable, and it goes back to the problem of the press actually coming to grips with how out of bounds and dangerous the new political philosophy on the right happens to be,” Clinton added, referring to the widely popular theory among many Republicans that Donald Trump was robbed of a second term as a result of Democratic fraud in key swing states in the 2020 election.

    “The technology platforms are so much more powerful than any organ of the so-called mainstream press, and I do think that there has to be not just an American reckoning but a global reckoning with the disinformation, with the monopolistic power and control, with the lack of accountability that the platforms currently enjoy,” the twice-failed presidential candidate added.

    Ghislaine Maxwell
    © Photo : YouTube/ Westchester Digital Summit
    Maxwell Tricked Into Apparently Admitting Epstein's Tapes of Trump, Clintons Do Exist, Book Claims
    Clinton went on to suggest that Facebook “in particular” had “the worst track record for enabling mistruths,” from misinformation and extremism to conspiracy theories. “Governments are going to have to decide right now that the platforms have to be held to some kind of standard, and it’s tricky,” she said, without elaborating what steps need to be taken.

    Online heavyweights Twitter, Facebook, Apple and Google took action to ban Donald Trump from their services in the wake of the 6 January Capitol riots after accusing him of provoking an insurrection. Before the ban, Trump sought to pressure Congress to strip big tech of immunity from liability provided under the 1996 Communications Decency Act, accusing them of banning, manipulating or otherwise silencing conservative politicians and viewpoints. The president received support for the initiative from former Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, but the proposal appears to have died on the vine after he left the White House in January.

    In her interview, Clinton attacked Trump at length, suggesting that he had “essentially aligned himself with authoritarian thinking” and accusing him of “damaging” America by feeding “paranoia, conspiracy theories, partisan differences in our own political system that led many people to claim that the press was the enemy of the people, or at least the enemy of what they believed in.”

    The former first lady did not touch on the US mainstream media’s responsibility for the evidence-free conspiracy theory about Trump being a Russian agent, even though that allegation haunted the Republican throughout his presidency, even after Mueller report cleared his name in 2019.

    Clinton did praise the mainstream media’s eventual shadow-banning of Trump and his followers, saying she understood “the challenge that they faced,” and that Trump’s views were not just “an ordinary difference of opinion,” but a “wholesale jettisoning of what we had come to understand as being appropriate boundaries for our leaders to operate within.”

    Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton walks with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif. as they arrive for a meeting with the House Democratic Caucus, Wednesday, June 22, 2016, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    Here We Go Again: Hillary Clinton, Pelosi Allege Trump Orchestrated Capitol Riot on Putin's Orders
    Hillary Clinton has spent the last half-decade accusing Trump of being a Russian agent, and has even attacked fellow Democrats such as Gabbard, and former Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein for being “Russian assets” being “groomed” by Republicans. She went on to agree with sentiment expressed by Howard Stern that even her 2016 Democratic rival Bernie Sanders was backed by “the Russians” seeking her defeat.

    Related:

    Never-Before-Seen Photos Show Bill Clinton Greeting Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein in White House
    Hillary Clinton, Condoleezza Rice Slam Biden on Afghanistan Withdrawal, Say US Might Have to Go Back
    Hillary Clinton Gives Biden 'A' for Effort, Says He Is 'Less Constrained' Than Predecessors
    'Wicked Problem': Hillary Clinton Reveals Repercussions of US Troop Pullout From Afghanistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    While They Were Still Together: Bill and Melinda Gates' Most Iconic Photos
    While They Were Still Together: Bill and Melinda Gates' Most Iconic Photos
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse