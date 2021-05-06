Register
15:57 GMT06 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this photo illustration, a phone screen displays a Facebook logo with the official portrait of former US President Donald Trump on the background, on May 4, 2021, in Arlington, Virginia. - Facebook's independent oversight board was set for a momentous decision on the platform's ban of former US president Donald Trump, as debate swirls on the role of social media in curbing hateful and abusive speech while controlling political discourse.

    Facebook Oversight Board's Decision on Trump Ban Stirs Bipartisan Outcry in Washington

    © AFP 2021 / OLIVIER DOULIERY
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 21
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/05/1082802090_0:0:3215:1808_1200x675_80_0_0_26833967e38df741878d08ec1545aba9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202105061082818518-facebook-oversight-boards-decision-on-trump-ban-stirs-bipartisan-outcry-in-washington/

    Facebook's independent Oversight Board earlier upheld its move on 7 January to restrict then-President Donald Trump’s account in the aftermath of the 6 January Capitol riot, according to a statement issued on Wednesday. However, it urged the social media giant to review its indefinite suspension decision and work out a “proportionate response."

    Representatives of a broad swathe of politicians in Washington have weighed in on the decision of the Facebook Oversight Board on Wednesday to uphold its move to suspend then-President Donald Trump’s account on 7 January 2021.

    The announcement has left the company fending off fresh attacks by both Republicans and Democrats, while tech critics have slammed the Oversight Board itself as a “sideshow.”

    On 5 May, Facebook's Oversight Board declared its final verdict regarding the platform's move to indefinitely suspend Trump's account, initially done in the aftermath of 6 January Capitol riot.

    The board upheld its decision, claiming Trump's posts on 6 January, both on Facebook and Instagram, breached the platforms' regulations related to glorifying and encouraging violence.

    ​However, the board also found Facebook's move was below the company's standard, and the "indefinite" suspension was an inadequate response, since it is not defined in the company's policies.

    ​The board established a six month deadline for the social media giant to “reexamine the arbitrary penalty."

    “… It must also be consistent with Facebook’s rules for severe violations, which must, in turn, be clear, necessary and proportionate," the board warned.

    In a press release, Facebook stated that it would determine a clear and proportionate action, while Trump’s accounts remain suspended.

    ‘Facebook’s Power Unacceptable’

    After the board issued its ruling, Republicans responded by urging congressional action in the face of the social media platform’s lack of transparency and consistency in its decision-making. They reiterated criticism of Facebook's unbridled power as “unacceptable."

    The recent move was denounced as underscoring the need for Congress to “step up our work to bring much-needed reform and oversight to Big Tech” by House Energy and Commerce Committee ranking member Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.).

    A top Republican on the House of Representatives antitrust subcommittee, Ken Buck (R-Colo.), called for “aggressive antitrust reform to break up Facebook’s monopoly."

    ​House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., vowed to “rein in big tech power over our speech.”

    “It is time that we break up big tech, not just regulate them,” Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows was quoted as saying by Fox News.

    Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), ranking member of the Senate Commerce Committee, issued a statement on the decision, emphasising that the announcement by the board offered yet another reason for Congress to act on Big Tech’s influence.

    “This decision further illustrates the concentrated control Big Tech exerts over speech and why Congress should act to curb its dominance. Justice [Clarence] Thomas’s recent opinion suggesting that powerful online platforms should be treated as common carriers offers a sound basis for legislation that would bring accountability to this industry. I will continue working with my colleagues to protect speech and the diversity of viewpoints online.”

    ‘Minimal Marker for Decency’

    Democrats were just as quick to condemn the decision of the Oversight Board, urging federal regulation to stanch the unchecked spread of disinformation on the social network.

    The board was also slammed for ignoring the role Facebook plays in “amplifying disinformation” by Energy and Commerce Committee chairman Frank Pallone (D-N.J.).

    “It’s clear that real accountability will only come with legislative action,” he stated on Twitter.

    House Consumer Protection Subcommittee Chairwoman Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.) was cited by Axios as dismissing the ruling as a "distraction by Facebook to deflect responsibility."

    Schakowsky, speaking at a multinational summit on disinformation co-hosted by Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.), vowed to soon introduce legislation seeking to alter a key online liability protection statute – Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

    The Oversight Board's decision was condemned by Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) as one that “upholds a minimal marker for truth and decency.”

    ‘Sideshow’

    The board itself has been called a “distraction” by a growing chorus of Big Tech critics.

    Its decision-taking process was also decried as an "illegitimate and anti-democratic circus...that highlights the need for structural and regulatory change" by Rashad Robinson, president of Colour of Change, a leading racial justice organisation, which has consistently criticised Facebook over its policies.

    "Donald Trump should have been permanently banned from Facebook a long time ago. What people need to understand now is that the Oversight Board, which has still left the door open on this issue, is not the cure for what ails us on social media,” said Jim Steyer, CEO of Common Sense Media.

    Trump's Posting Privileges Scrapped

    Twitter was the first social media platform to permanently ban Trump in the aftermath of the US Capitol riots on 6 January, which critics blamed on the 45th POTUS.

    Other big media platforms, including Facebook, Amazon, and YouTube, also suspended the now-ex-president’s pages.

    Trump was banned from Instagram and its umbrella company, Facebook on 6 January, initially for 24 hours, after sharing a video calling on his supporters who had breached the Capitol building to go home.

    Police stand guard after a day of riots at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
    © AP Photo / Julio Cortez
    Police stand guard after a day of riots at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

    On 7 January, platform CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts would be suspended at least until the inauguration of US President Joe Biden on 20 January, remarking that Trump "intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power."

    Facebook had subsequently referred the issue to its independent Oversight Board to evaluate the decision.

    Related:

    GOP Heavyweights Slam Big Tech Over Trump Facebook Ban, Fueling 2024 Campaign Rumors
    Trump Facebook Ban Upheld and Biden Grabs Tacos for Cinco De Mayo
    Trump Banned From Facebook; Domestic Spying Expands; Amazon Pays No Taxes
    Facebook Oversight Board Upholds Ban on Donald Trump's Account
    US Voters Split Nearly 50-50 on Whether Trump Facebook Ban Should Last Forever, Poll Shows
    Tags:
    Kevin McCarthy, Mark Zuckerberg, Joe Biden, US Capitol, Capitol, Donald Trump, Facebook, Facebook, Facebook
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    While They Were Still Together: Bill and Melinda Gates' Most Iconic Photos
    While They Were Still Together: Bill and Melinda Gates' Most Iconic Photos
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse