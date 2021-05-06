No More Love on the Run: US Cops Bust Naked Woman After Car Chase

A 48-year old woman named Deidra Lewis was arrested in Arkansas after a possibly-unexpected culmination of a police pursuit.
According to CNN, the incident occurred on 25 March, when Arkansas State Police were notified that the vehicle Lewis was driving was stolen, and cops attempted to apprehend her.
After being pursued by the authorities for about 10 miles along Interstate 40, Lewis finally had to pull over due to an encounter with a "tire-puncturing spike strip".
After the suspect got out of the car, she reportedly took off her clothes; an officer reportedly tackled her afterwards.
Lewis’ first court appearance is expected to take place on 13 May; the charges brought against her include aggravated assault, theft of a motor vehicle, criminal trespassing, reckless driving, disorderly conduct and fleeing.
All comments
Show new comments (0)