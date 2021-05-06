Chinese Interpreter Denies Rumours She's the Reason Why Bill and Melinda Gates Split

Zhe 'Shelly' Wang, a young Chinese interpreter working for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, has reportedly denied rumours that she was the reason for the couple's divorce.
“I originally thought [the rumour] would be self-defeating from groundless sources, but I didn't expect it to get more crazy. Thank you for your concern over the past 24 hours through private messages, and friends who helped me dispel rumours,” she wrote on the Chinese social network Weibo.
Zhe 'Shelly' Wang lives in Seattle and is an experienced professional translator who has worked at the Yale School of Management and Harvard Business School as well as the Gates Foundation.
Earlier this week, Bill and Melinda Gates announced their decision to "end their marriage" after 27 years.
Bill Gates has an estimated net worth of $130.5 billion, (or even $146 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth), which puts him fourth on the Forbes list of the world’s wealthiest people.
The Gates couple are the fourth-richest people in the world, behind Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Bernard Arnault.
