Netizens Divided as Ivanka Trump Reveals She Received Second Shot of COVID Vaccine

Ivanka Trump on Wednesday tweeted that she had received a second shot of a coronavirus vaccine and urged everyone to take part in the vaccination campaign.
"This afternoon, I gratefully received my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Getting fully vaccinated is the best way to end this pandemic and protect ourselves and one another", she tweeted, attaching a photo of her receiving a shot.
She was inoculated for the first time on 14 April, signaling about it on Twitter as well and expressing gratitude to "Nurse Torres", who apparently gave her the jab.
This afternoon, I gratefully received my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Getting fully vaccinated is the best way to end this pandemic and protect ourselves and one another. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/7zcvuiG0a9— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) May 5, 2021
Ivanka Trump's post about getting the second shot immediately sparked reactions from netizens, with users swiftly pointing at how rarely Trump's daughter tweets now that her father is no longer a US president.
Wow, 2 tweets since January.— Kaj-Erik Eriksen®️🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@KajEriksen) May 5, 2021
My, how quickly you abandon the American people when they’re no longer profitable to you.
Others were divided over how to comment on Ivanka Trump's vaccination: some praised her move and wished her well, while others lashed out at her, criticising her father's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
For the virus your Daddy said wasn’t a problem?— Vicki Beddall (@vickibeddall) May 5, 2021
Nice job princess! That will keep the other inmates safe!— Raoul (@RayRLap) May 5, 2021
500,000 dead do to your dad not doing anything but gutting the global pandemic teams with @AmbJohnBolton in 2018.— LastAct (@LastGreatAct) May 5, 2021
Some users called on others to go easy on her, noting that her message was to urge everyone to get vaccinated.
I am not a fan of Trump or his family. But before I viewed the responses to this tweet I predicted the ugliness. Her message is something we all support - get vaccinated. Attacking her for spreading that message is bizarre.— Bryan Weiss (@weissbry18) May 5, 2021
I can’t believe people are blaming your father for the pandemic it would have happened with or without him but They would have blamed him if a meteor hit the earth or if we were invaded by space aliens so I really shouldn’t be surprised God help us all— BBfan58 (@Bfan58B) May 5, 2021
If this encourages Trump supporters to get vaccinated, then cool. Everyone benefits from a higher vax ratio.— Derek Abma (@derekabma) May 5, 2021
I got sick after my second vaccine, hope you have a better experience, wishing you all the best.— 2201grln (@joelkatzny) May 5, 2021
