Register
18:33 GMT05 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Social media

    White House: Biden Believes More 'Needs to Be Done' by Social Media Giants to Stop Harmful Content

    © CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 35
    Subscribe

    Earlier, reports surfaced detailing that the ban imposed against former US President Donald Trump by social media giant Facebook would remain in place. The announcement was made by Facebook's oversight board.

    Social media platforms must implement measures that will ensure untrustworthy information is not amplified as tech companies are responsible for stopping the promotion of harmful content on their sites, the White House declared on Wednesday.

    White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters during the daily briefing that US President Joe Biden believes that "major platforms have a responsibility related to the health and safety of all Americans to stop amplifying untrustworthy content, disinformation and misinformation, especially related to COVID-19, vaccinations and elections.” 

    She also indicated the president's view is that tech giants must do more to curb the spread of harmful social media posts, as well as improve the methods in which they address such content. 

    "I think we are, of course, a believer in First Amendment rights, I think what the decisions are that the social media platforms need to make is how they address disinformation, misinformation, especially related to life threatening issues, like COVID-19 and vaccinations," Psaki underscored.

    The press secretary's remarks came moments after she deflected a question about the Facebook oversight board's decision to uphold the suspension of Trump's account. "This is an independent board’s decision, and we’re not going to have any comment on the future of the former president’s social media platform,” she said when asked about the development.

    Trump had been banned from Facebook since January, following the storming of the US Capitol by thousands of his supporters who sought to stop the confirmation of the 2020 US election results.

    While the oversight board concluded that the platform was right to ban Trump, investigators ruled that Facebook had inappropriately imposed the suspension without offering clear standards. It was also noted that Facebook needed to outline a consistent set of rules that are also applied to other users.

    Trump blasted the Facebook decision earlier, opting to also condemn social media platforms who followed suit by banning him from their site. He referred to the platforms as a "total disgrace," noting that the so-called offending companies would inevitably "pay a political price."

    The latest developments came as Trump announced on Tuesday that he was launching a new communication site, dubbed "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump." The former president described the newly-launched platform as one that is "a place to speak freely and safely."

    Related:

    Joe Biden's 'Running Mate' Joke Causes Stir on Social Media but Some Are Still Confused
    Biden Declares Himself President - Sparking Dumpster Fire of Memes on Social Media
    Parler Interim CEO Invites Trump, Biden to Social Media Platform for Dialogue
    White House Lists 'Biden-Harris Administration' on Official Website, Social Media
    Tags:
    ban, Donald Trump, Facebook, Social Media
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    While They Were Still Together: Bill and Melinda Gates' Most Iconic Photos
    While They Were Still Together: Bill and Melinda Gates' Most Iconic Photos
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse