Florida Woman Attacks Burger King Employee, Shouts Racial Slurs Over Size of Tomato in Whopper

An elderly woman from Florida has been arrested and charged with a felony after assaulting a staffer at a Sumter County Burger King, the Smoking Gun reported, citing police.
According to the paper, 77-year-old Judith Black became enraged over the thickness of the tomato in her sandwich, and after a black employee told the customer she couldn't help until Judith stopped screaming, the furious woman then threw a Whopper at the staffer's head.
She allegedly screamed "Shut up you Black b*tch", before using the N-word and leaving the fast food restaurant.
Meet Judith Black from Florida. She was charged with a felony after yelling racial slurs and throwing a Whopper at a Burger King employee because her tomato was 'too thick'. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/dmYYOvY9Kn— Natasha ⚯͛ (@ndelriego) May 4, 2021
According to police, Black confessed and was immediately arrested, but later released on $2,500 bail. The woman is now charged with battery, and the incident is classified as a felony due to the racist slurs she used.
