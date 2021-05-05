Stimulate Your Senses? Twitterians Mock President Joe Biden for Mispronouncing Vaccine Site Name

US President Joe Biden had yet another mishap during a Tuesday speech, misprounouncing the name of the website dedicated to COVID-19 vaccinations, calling it "vaccines.gum" instead of "vaccines.gov".
"We're going to make it easier than ever to get vaccinated. Visit vaccines.gum – .gov, vaccines.gum – or text to, text your zip code to 438829", Biden said, as he tried to correct himself, but said the wrong name once again.
President Biden tells everyone to visit "vaccines.gum" for information on how to get vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/UviOI5HFJT— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 4, 2021
The president also mispronounced the acronym for the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
"I'm asking people to continue to follow the CCD guidance – CDC guidelines", he said.
As usual, many people didn't miss the opportunity to mock the president's gaffe on Twitter.
Vaccine.Bubblacious for grape flavored vaccine.— Wayne Dwade (@sarahpalindrome) May 5, 2021
We are supposed to believe 80 million voted for this 😂— Unapologetic (@KneelForNoMan) May 4, 2021
May 4, 2021
The internet trolls are off their game today. There's still nothing there ... missed opportunity! pic.twitter.com/rmcmNSokOH— Robert Craigen (@RCsEvilTwin) May 4, 2021
But Foster Brooks was funny— Kyvetbiker (@semccane) May 4, 2021
