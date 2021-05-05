Register
04:51 GMT05 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Badge on a FBI agent

    Feds Accuse US Woman of Lying About Working for Trump, 'Fighting Cancer' to Scrounge Money

    © CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107929/96/1079299639_22:0:1262:697_1200x675_80_0_0_7980958d7b2a8f5bd27ea808958d8b45.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202105051082802230-feds-accuse-us-woman-of-lying-about-working-for-trump-fighting-cancer-to-scrounge-money/

    Christine Favara Anderson described herself as an advisor to former US President Donald Trump, and a friend of celebrities like Morgan Freeman and the late Kobe Bryant, while also claiming that she was struggling with cancer. Federal investigators have cast doubt on whether any of this is true.

    Publisher Christine Favara Anderson, who had already spent five years in federal prison for securities fraud, now faces new accusations by the FBI in federal wire fraud and a scheme to rip off friends and authors.

    According to an FBI affidavit presented by Special Agent Jane Collins, Anderson lied to people not only about the state of her health in claiming that she was fighting stage 4 cancer, but also about working for the former US president, Donald Trump, and about being friends with prominent celebrities including Morgan Freeman and the late Kobe Bryant.

    “I went to the specialist today and we have good news. Although the tumor is inoperable, it is a good candidate for radiation. And is slow growing,” she wrote in a 2015 email to friends and associates, cited by The Daily Beast. “I will begin treatment on January 4th for seven weeks. I am suspecting since its [sic] just radiation I will be tired but not sick, so at this time I don’t anticipate a change in my schedule but I will keep you posted.”

    Anderson operated a publishing house between 2017 and 2020, defrauding authors of royalties from the sale of their books. When authors tried to reach out to her and ask about payment, they received various excuses, among which were Anderson undergoing cancer treatment, checks delivered to wrong addresses or even claiming that assistants had stolen her credit cards.

    Other reasons that Anderson offered to delay payments were connected with the Patriot Act having "a ten-day hold on seven-figure wires"; private planes delivering checks getting "fogged in the airport" or having a "wheel issue", and religious holidays creating "a wire backlog".

    “She said she’d send it as a wire transfer,” recalled Marti Melville, one of the authors, according to The Daily Beast. “Never sent it. I wound up having to pay back my bank the $6,500.”

    In emails to clients, Anderson would call for "compassion" and then lash out when asked to pay.

    “I am fighting for my life and if you lack the compassion to understand that then let me know and I will be happy to un-publish you and let you move on. Stop acting like heartless human beings", she wrote in an email obtained by the outlet.

    In the FBI affidavit, Collins accuses Anderson of "violations of mail fraud and wire fraud". Collins also suggests that Anderson made up a story about her identity being stolen to avoid criminal charges.

    Related:

    Lawyer Michael Avenatti Indicted for Allegedly Defrauding Stormy Daniels
    Lovers Revenge: 35 Women Get Japanese 'Boyfriend' Arrested For Defrauding Them With 'Birthday' Gifts
    Giuliani Claims ‘Perturbed’ FBI Showed No Interest in ‘Hunter Biden Hard Drives’ Amid ‘Absurd’ Raid
    Tags:
    cancer, money, fraud, FBI, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Radiological examination of an ancient mummy, said to have been found in royal tombs in Thebes in Upper Egypt, has proved it is the body of a pregnant woman.
    Mummy-to-be: Scans Reveal Preserved Egyptian Woman in Warsaw Museum Was Pregnant
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse