Derek Chauvin's Attorney Files Motion For New Trial on Multiple Grounds

Derek Chauvin's lawyer, Eric Nelson, has filed an appeal requesting a new trial, citing "prosecutorial and jury misconduct," according to court documents published on Tuesday.
The legal team for the convicted former police officer claimed that a new trial should be decreed as the defendant was "deprived of a fair trial" due to "abuse of discretion," "prosecutorial and jury misconduct; errors of law at trial."
"The jury committed misconduct, felt threatened or intimidated, felt race-based pressure during the proceedings, and/or failed to adhere to instructions during deliberations, in violation of Mr. Chauvin’s constitutional rights to due process and a fair trial," the document reads.
The defendant’s lawyers, recalling the tense attention drawn by the trial as well as multiple protests, suggested that the court had failed to properly sequester the jury and protect them from “prejudicial publicity," so "pervasive" that it "amounted to a structural defect in the proceedings.” The lawyers also claim that jurors were "intimidated" and afraid of "retribution."
"Not only did such acts escalate the potential for prejudice in these proceedings, they may result in a far-reaching chilling effect on defendants’ ability to procure expert witness […] to testify on their behalf,” the filling says.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)