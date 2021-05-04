Register
00:16 GMT05 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Transgender rights activist Caitlyn Jenner speaks at the 4th Women's March in Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Thousands gathered in cities across the country Saturday as part of the nationwide Women's March rallies focused on issues such as climate change, pay equity, reproductive rights and immigration. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

    Caitlyn for California: Jenner Releases First Election Campaign Video

    © REUTERS / Damian Dovarganes
    US
    Get short URL
    202
    Subscribe

    Caitlyn Jenner is following a long tradition of celebrities running for public office in California, following in the footsteps of actors Ronald Reagan, Clint Eastwood, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Gary Coleman.

    Transgender reality TV personality Caitlyn Jenner has released a first video for her campaign to become governor of California.

    Jenner is seeking the Republican nomination to challenge Democrat Gavin Newsom in a special election set for late this year after a petition for the latter's recall gathered over 2.1 million signatures.

    The former athlete, who married into the wealthy Kardashian family, speaks repeatedly of "dreams" and other platitudes in the three-minute clip, while lamenting how far, in her opinion, the 'golden state' has fallen.

    "California was once the envy of the world. We had what everyone else wanted. The American dream grew up here," Jenner says.

    ​"Career politicians and their policies have destroyed that dream," she says. "It's been locked away, closed, shuttered, left in the dark, burned down" as images play of the COVID-19 lockdown and a torched building in the aftermath of rioting.

    In a clear appeal to conservative sensibilities, Jenner asserts that the government is "involved in every part of our lives. They've taken our money, our jobs and our freedom," adding: "California needs a disruptor, a compassionate disruptor."

    Randy Quaid being interviewed by Canal+.
    © Wikipedia / James Jeffrey
    Actor Randy Quaid 'Seriously Considering' Running for California Gov Amid Jenner Bid
    The video then shows clips of Jenner winning the men's decathlon at the 1976 Montreal Olympics under her birth name, Bruce.

    "I came here with a dream 48 years ago, to be the greatest athlete in the world," she says. "Now I enter a different kind of race... to save California."

    Jenner said the pandemic has redefined California's politicians as "elitists" and its people as "the warriors, the kings and the angels", claiming to stand for small businesses and families whose children have been kept at home under the lockdown.

    "I don't care if you're a Republican, Democrat, I'm running to be governor for all Californians," the celebrity claimed. "Together we'll restore, and renew, the California dream."

    Over the weekend, Jenner burnished her conservative credentials by speaking out against Democratic President Joe Biden's executive order that teenage boys who identify as female be allowed to compete against girls in sports.

    ​Previous governors of America's most-populous state include Hollywood actors Ronald Reagan, who was later elected as US president and Arnold Schwarzenegger who also stood in a recall election in 2003 — opposed by former child star Gary Coleman. Clint Eastwood won an election as a non-partisan mayor of his seaside hometown of Carmel.

    Related:

    Effort to Recall California Democrat Governor Gains Enough Signatures to Run Election
    ‘Not Qualified’: Caitlyn Jenner’s Sons Reportedly Upset With Her California Governor Bid
    Schwarzenegger Says Caitlyn Jenner Has Chances as Good as Any in Running for California Governor
    Tags:
    California, Caitlyn Jenner
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Radiological examination of an ancient mummy, said to have been found in royal tombs in Thebes in Upper Egypt, has proved it is the body of a pregnant woman.
    Mummy-to-be: Scans Reveal Preserved Egyptian Woman in Warsaw Museum Was Pregnant
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse