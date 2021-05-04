Biden: 'That Is My Hope and Expectation' to Meet With Russian President Putin in June

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden, while speaking on coronavirus response and the state of vaccinations in the US, commented on the variety of issues, including his "hope" to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in June during Biden's trip to Europe.

“That is my hope and expectation. We are working on it,” Biden replied to reporters on Tuesday when asked if he is planning to meet Russia's president during the trip, scheduled for June.

Earlier in April, Joe Biden suggested in telephone talks with his Russian counterpart that they meet in a third country to discuss bilateral relations between Washington and Moscow. National security adviser Jake Sullivan on Friday said that the proposed summit is in works for this summer.

“President Biden has indicated in his conversations with President Putin, and publicly, he believes that such a summit would be valuable in establishing better understandings between our two countries and the possibility of getting this relationship on a more stable, predictable path", Sallivan said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov indicated that the summit initiative has been perceived positively, and Moscow is currently considering the aspects of the possible meeting between Putin and Biden.

Even though the Biden administration said it does not "seek to escalate with Russia", the bilateral relations have been tense recently, with the US expelling 10 Russian diplomats from America and imposing sanctions on 32 Russian entities and individuals, reiterating allegations on Moscow's "cyberattacks" and hostile acts against US interests.

Russia has revealed a list of reciprocal actions to be imposed on the US Mission to the country, with the Biden administration currently reviewing it.

