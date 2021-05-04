Video: Tornadoes Rage Through US South as Multiple Storm Warnings Emerge in Several States

As the US National Weather Service continues to issue tornado warnings for several southern states including Texas, Oklahoma, Maryland and Illinois on Monday, social media users shared footage showing the aftermath of a storm raging through the region.
Earlier, one person was reportedly killed in a tornado in Georgia, with local power companies announcing that many services were affected and "a great deal of damage" had been caused. GreyStone Power company shared photos showing some of the impact of the storm.
Fulton Industrial Boulevard took a hit this morning as a tornado touched down, causing a great deal of damage and affecting service to many apartments and businesses in this area. Crews are working to clear the area so they can repair the damage caused by the storm. pic.twitter.com/A1sGaUIhp6— GreyStone Power (@GreyStonePower) May 3, 2021
Videos allegedly filmed in the vicinity of Blum, Texas, show a tornado "dissipating" west of the area, while footage from Illinois also shows dark skies and whirlwinds assembling.
Tornado dissipating west of Blum, TX @NWSFortWorth pic.twitter.com/VWT34qxkXz— Connor McCrorey (@ConnorWX) May 4, 2021
Tracking tornado now east of Blum TX.#txwx https://t.co/dSQqgOq8rQ— Jeff Piotrowski (@Jeff_Piotrowski) May 4, 2021
Video of the tornado around 7:15pm this evening in the Blum area. Thanks to Skylar Runnels for the video. pic.twitter.com/n9zgi8OFlU— DFW Scanner (@DFWscanner) May 4, 2021
Close range tornado intercept near Pleasant Plains, IL at 5:24pm CT. pic.twitter.com/RXEZqEAnq4— Zach Walters (@zachwalterswx) May 3, 2021
#Tornado warned storm coming into Allenville #ilwx @NWSLincolnIL pic.twitter.com/ZRz7jgkeJ4— Chris Conley (@MeanMotionMedia) May 4, 2021
Another video from Oklahoma in Pittsburgh county showed clouds darkening and lightning illuminating the skies above the city, as a tornado warning was announced in the area.
Looking south and southwest in McAlester. Pittsburg County is currently under a tornado warning until 8 p.m. #okwx @KJRH2HD pic.twitter.com/NShElsXuJk— Katie Keleher (@KKeleherKJRH) May 4, 2021
The storms started on Sunday in Mississippi, with a massive tornado ripping through businesses, infrastructure and homes. Local National Weather Service shared footage showing two businesses destroyed after the whirlwind.
A better look of the two businesses destroyed in last nights storm— Alexis Jones WTVA (@AlexisWTVA) May 3, 2021
My heart breaks for the people living in Calhoun City this morning💔 pic.twitter.com/IXELQJVlLx
Just one of the many homes damaged in Calhoun City after last night’s storm.— Alexis Jones WTVA (@AlexisWTVA) May 3, 2021
I will have a life look of the aftermath this morning on @wtva9news ‼️ pic.twitter.com/yaVBK2lFE6
Forecasts suggest that serious weather conditions in the southern regions of the US will continue through Tuesday and possibly further into the week.
