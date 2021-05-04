Register
02:50 GMT04 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Oct. 27, 2017 photo, Kevin Spacey presents the award for excellence in television at the BAFTA Los Angeles Britannia Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

    US Judge Rules Anonymous Kevin Spacey Accuser Must Reveal Identity in Sexual Assault Lawsuit

    © AP Photo / Chris Pizzello
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105934/54/1059345442_0:167:3000:1854_1200x675_80_0_0_f726b9de135bd13d673cf3ce49b3fc92.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202105041082793775-us-judge-rules-anonymous-kevin-spacey-accuser-must-reveal-identity-in-sexual-assault-lawsuit/

    In 2017, famed “Rent” actor Anthony Rapp came forward with sexual assault allegations against fellow actor Kevin Spacey. Later, another individual who has only been identified as “C.D.,” came forward claiming that Spacey molested him in the 1980s, when he was just 14 years old.

    A US judge ruled on Monday that the individual identified solely as “C.D.” cannot proceed with Rapp in their co-plaintiff sexual assault lawsuit against Spacey anonymously, effectively ordering him to reveal his identity within the next 10 days.

    US District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan concluded in a Manhattan courtroom that the plaintiff’s privacy did not take precedence over judicial proceedings, and would reflect prejudice against Spacey if the lawsuit were to move forward with the plaintiff listed only under a pseudonym.

    Kaplan also rejected a challenge by the unidentified individual’s lawyers, who previously argued that using their client's name would trigger post-traumatic stress disorder. The judge explained in his ruling that the triggers would be inevitable when pursuing the lawsuit, and that “C.D.” would eventually need to testify in public.

    In March, Peter Saghir, an attorney representing “C.D.,” said in a letter to the judge that his client feels “extreme anxiety and psychological distress even at the thought of being required to proceed publicly,” and as a result, would most likely have to drop the claims if he were required to reveal his identity.

    Another case involving sexual assault charges against Spacey was dropped in 2019 after the accuser invoked their Fifth Amendment and had their testimony stricken from the record. 

    Sources have claimed that since the 1990s, “C.D.” has spoken to an unknown number of people about his allegations against Spacey, going as far as even cooperating for an interview published in Vulture in November 2017.

    In a report from Associated Press (AP), the judge stated that “the evidence suggests that C.D. knowingly and repeatedly took the risk that any of these individuals at one point or another would reveal his true identity in a manner that would bring that identity to wide public attention.”

    Rapp, who is a co-plaintiff in the lawsuit, was the first person to come forward with assault charges against Spacey, with 15 others having since come forward with similar allegations. Spacey has yet to be held criminally liable, but is facing several cases in numerous jurisdictions. 

    In light of the accusations, which Spacey has repeatedly denied, he was dropped from the Netflix political thriller “House of Cards.” The actor stunned the public in 2018 when he decided to respond to the allegations by invoking his “House of Cards” character Francis Underwood for a series of cryptic YouTube videos, one of which is titled “Let Me Be Frank.”

    According to the lawsuit, “C.D.” met Spacey in an acting class two years before the alleged abuse took place. The AP states that the lawsuit is seeking more than $40 million in damages.

    Related:

    Sexual Assault Charges Dropped Against Actor Kevin Spacey
    Kevin Spacey Makes First Public Appearance After Sexual Assault Charges Dropped (Photos)
    Kevin Spacey Promises to ‘Kill’ His Haters ‘With Kindness’ in Another Christmas Video
    Ari Behn, Norwegian Princess’ Ex and Kevin Spacey Accuser, Commits Suicide at Age 47
    Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell and Kevin Spacey in Buckingham Palace Stirs Social Media
    Tags:
    allegations, Sexual Assault, Lawsuit, Kevin Spacey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Radiological examination of an ancient mummy, said to have been found in royal tombs in Thebes in Upper Egypt, has proved it is the body of a pregnant woman.
    Mummy-to-be: Scans Reveal Preserved Egyptian Woman in Warsaw Museum Was Pregnant
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse