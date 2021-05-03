Intruder Attempt Stopped Outside CIA's Virginia Headquarters, Police Say

Fairfax County Police told reporters Monday that a car containing one person had attempted to drive towards the CIA's facility in Langley, Virginia, before being halted by guards who operate a series of gates. The gates are set far away from the office buildings where the spy agency does its work.
No shots have been reported fired, and the guards are reportedly negotiating with driver, who remain inside their vehicle.
After the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, security was greatly increased at state and intelligence service buildings, although the CIA's own defenses were already formidable, including seismic intruder detection devices and infrared trackers.
In 1993, a Pakistani national killed two CIA employees in their cars at a stoplight outside the facility. He was executed for the murders in 2002.
In recent years there have also been several incidents at another intelligence agency's offices: the National Security Agency (NSA) in Fort Meade, Maryland. One incident in 2015 saw NSA guards open fire on an SUV that seemingly mistakenly used the NSA's exit ramp and drove past several guards, killing one person, and a second incident in 2018 saw two people in an SUV attempt to ram through a barricade and guards open fire, injuring three people, including the driver.
