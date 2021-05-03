US Media Retract Claims About FBI Russia Briefings in Rudy Giuliani-Related Articles

The articles came out in the wake of last week's police raid on the residence of a personal lawyer of Trump. According to media reports, the raid was related to Giuliani's dealings with Ukrainian authorities.

The Washington Post, The New York Times and NBC News have altered or corrected their articles devoted to Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, last week. All three media corrections are related to one specific claim about the former NYC mayor's purportedly being briefed by the FBI about being allegedly targeted by Russia in order to influence the US 2020 presidential election.

NBC rewrote both the headline and the beginning of the story to retract a claim about Giuliani receiving such a briefing. According to the media outlet, it relied on one source in reporting this issue, but was later informed by another that this briefing was in the FBI's plans, but for unknown reasons never occurred.

The New York Times completely retracted a claim that Giuliani was briefed by the FBI about the bureau's concerns that he could be used in alleged election meddling attempts, the existence of which Moscow has consistently denied.

The Washington Post's corrections, however, were more selective than those of the other two news outlets. The Post originally claimed that both Giuliani and the One America News Network had been briefed on the matter by the FBI. While the newspaper removed mentions about the FBI briefing from the text, it officially retracted only the part regarding the involvement of the OAN, calling claims about it incorrect. Another claim, about Giuliani being briefed by the FBI, the Post labelled as "disputed" by Giuliani himself.

The articles about Giuliani were released by the three US media outlets following a police raid on the lawyer's New York apartment. The raid was reportedly linked to a probe regarding allegations that the lawyer had lobbied on behalf of Ukraine without registering as a foreign agent. Giuliani has denied any wrongdoing.