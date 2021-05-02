Suspected Smuggling Boat Capsizes Off San Diego, Leaving 2 Dead, 23 Injured

According to CNN, most of the victims do not have life-threatening injuries, but three of them require urgent medical attention.
"@SDLifeguards and SDFD firefighters at Cabrillo Monument on the overturned vessel incident. 24 persons were on board. Many patients transported to hospitals. @USCG Fed Fire & many other agencies assisting", the rescue service tweeted.
The San Diego Lifeguard later confirmed the number of casualties.
Multiple agencies including @SDLifeguards rescued 25 people from the water. Sadly, two did not survive. 23 were taken to local hospitals. Federal agencies are still searching the water in vessels and aircraft.— SDFD (@SDFD) May 2, 2021
Media reports say that the victims of Sunday's incident were sailing in a panga - a medium-sized fishing vessel often used by smugglers to illegally bring people from Mexico into the United States.
The cause of the accident remains unknown.
