Register
21:30 GMT01 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Former President George W. Bush chats with Big Thought staff and youth participants, a non-profit youth program, during a conversation at the Meadows School of the Arts in Dallas, Thursday, June 27, 2019.

    Bush Says Current GOP's 'White Anglo-Saxon' Traditions of Trump Will Lead to Party's Extinction

    © AP Photo / Tony Gutierrez
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    221
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/01/1082781615_0:0:2960:1665_1200x675_80_0_0_de7249f2259c33ebf3581f4d14ca79b0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202105011082781330-bush-says-current-gops-white-anglo-saxon-traditions-of-trump-will-lead-to-partys-extinction/

    Bush, who has recently made frequent appearances in the media to comment on domestic politics in connection with the promotion of his new book, has previously criticized the "nativist" and "isolationist" policies of the GOP under Trump.

    Former US President George W. Bush said the rise of Trump supporters suggests Republicans "want to be extinct" ahead of a special election that is taking place on Saturday to replace a Texas congressman who died after contracting COVID-19.

    Bush is currently promoting a new book called "Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants," which is a compilation of portraits and stories about US immigrants. He was asked about recent attempts by pro-Trump Republicans to create a congressional caucus embracing "Anglo-Saxon traditions" in an interview published on Friday by the Dispatch podcast.

    “To me that basically says that we want to be extinct,” the former president said.

    If current patterns persist, Bush predicts that "there’s not going to be a party" in the next few years, as it will ultimately become a "one-person party."

    "I mean I read about that and I'm saying to myself, 'Wow, these people need to read my book.' And I mean, it's like saying when I was running for Governor of Texas, you'll never get any Latino votes because you're Republican. And I said you watch. And I worked hard," Bush explained. "And the key thing was to let them know that I could hear their voice. I mean, democracy is great in that sense. And the idea of kind of saying you can only be Republican “if,” then the ultimate extension of that is it ends up being a one-person party." 

    When asked if he agreed with "more than 50%" of Republicans who believe the election was rigged, Bush replied, "No. I guess I'm one of the other 50%."

    "By the way, I’m still a Republican, proud to be Republican. I think Republicans will have a second chance to govern, because I believe that the Biden administration is a uniting factor, and particularly on the fiscal side of things. So, you know, we’ll see. But I know this – that if the Republican party stands for exclusivity, you know, used to be country clubs, now evidently it’s white Anglo-Saxon Protestantism, then it’s not going to win anything."

    Bush's comments came as a special election is to be held in the sixth congressional district, whose Republican representative Ron Wright died in February. There will be 23 candidates in the race, with all but one of the 11 Republicans reportedly supporting Trump.

    Former wrestler Dan Rodimer, one of the candidates in the election, is vowing to "make America Texas again" and claims that "commies in DC are ruining America" in a rather colorful election ad full of pretty harsh statements and catchphrases.

    However, Susan Wright, the widow of the former congressman, has been endorsed by former president Trump, who said on Monday that she "will be strong on the border, crime, pro-life, our brave military and vets, and will always protect your second amendment."

    Former Marine Michael Wood, the only Republican not pledging allegiance to Trump, told CNN he was "afraid for the future of the country," citing some of his fellow party members' adherence to Trump's claims that the election was stolen from him and the proliferation of conspiracy theories like QAnon.

    "I felt like I had to stand up," Wood said. "Somebody needed to stand up and say this isn’t what the Republican party should be."

    A recent poll showed that 70% of Republicans believe Biden did not receive enough votes to be elected president.

    And yet, Wood, who is running on an anti-Trump platform, confessed to voting for Trump in 2020. He added in the interview that he believes "the party is going to get to where I am eventually. I want that to happen without having to lose and lose and lose."

    In recent elections, the Texas sixth district has shifted toward the Democrats, but it is still unlikely to flip. As for Trump himself, he told Fox Business earlier this week that he was “100% thinking about running” in 2024.

    Related:

    Controversy Over US 2020 Vote Persists: Arizona Dems Trying to Upend GOP's Audit of Maricopa Ballots
    'No One Has His Charisma': Trump 'the Only Guy' Who Can Make 3rd Presidential Bid, Farage Says
    Trump Longing for Prime-Time Spotlight, May Resume Rallies Next Month - Report
    'It Could Destroy the US': Trump Slams Biden for Ignoring 'Out of Control' Border Crisis
    Tags:
    GOP, Republicans, republicans, House Republicans, Republicans party, George Bush, Bush, Trump, USA, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Radiological examination of an ancient mummy, said to have been found in royal tombs in Thebes in Upper Egypt, has proved it is the body of a pregnant woman.
    Mummy-to-be: Scans Reveal Preserved Egyptian Woman in Warsaw Museum Was Pregnant
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse