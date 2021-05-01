Register
19:32 GMT01 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Laptop Keyboard

    Feds Break Into Wrong House Searching for Pelosi's Laptop, Seize Electronics

    © Flickr / andrew
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202105011082781172-feds-break-into-wrong-house-searching-for-pelosis-laptop-seize-electronics/

    A computer from the House Speaker’s office was stolen during the 6 January riots in the Capitol, which saw thousands of angry Trump supporters burst into the legislative chambers in an attempt to overturn lawmakers’ decision to declare Joe Biden the victor in the November 2020 election.

    An Alaska woman received a fright this week after about a dozen FBI agents and an officer from the Capitol Police violently entered her home to search for Speaker Pelosi’s stolen laptop, only to realize that they mistook her for another woman.

    Marilyn Heuper, a resident of Homer, Alaska, told local media that federal agents burst through the door of her and her husband’s home, handcuffing them and their guests and proceeding to confiscate electronics, including the couple’s laptops and a cellphone, and searching around for four hours while engaging them in conversation.

    “I think almost right off the bat, they said, ‘Well you probably know why we’re here’, or something like that,” Heuper said, recalling the incident. “It’s like, yeah no, not really. And they said, ‘Well, we’re here for Nancy Pelosi’s laptop.’ And I said, ‘Oh’.”

    The woman said she laughed and apologized after an agent asked her ‘who she was working for.’ “I don’t mean to be disrespectful and laughing, but this is really surreal and strange,” she said.

    U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi arrives for a news conference on the day the House of Representatives is expected to vote on legislation to provide $1.9 trillion in new coronavirus relief at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., February 26, 2021
    © REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
    NJ Man Who Took Part in Capitol Siege Bragged Online About Urinating in Pelosi's Office
    Heuper said she asked the agents why they didn’t just knock instead of smashing down her door. They reportedly claimed they did, but received no response.

    She added that during the search, agents showed her a photo of a woman who looked like her, but that additional photos showed that she was “clearly” not the person they were looking for.

    The FBI’s Anchorage field office later confirmed to the Associated Press that a court-authorized search had taken place at Heuper’s residence, but noted that they do not "discuss or describe any contact we have or allegedly have with individuals" as a matter of policy.

    Heuper confirmed that she and her husband Paul were in the Washingdon, DC area on vacation on 6 January, and attended the pro-Trump rally where the president spoke, which took place several kilometers from the site of the violence at the Capitol complex. She stressed that the couple did not take part in the riot. She added that she didn’t even know that Pelosi’s laptop had been stolen.

    Police release tear gas into a crowd of pro-Trump protesters during clashes at a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021.
    © REUTERS / SHANNON STAPLETON
    Police release tear gas into a crowd of pro-Trump protesters during clashes at a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021.

    An aide to Pelosi said the stolen laptop was used by the speaker’s office for presentations. Previously, some US media have claimed that the laptop contains sensitive national security information, and the FBI even confirmed that they had probed claims that a Pennsylvania woman arrested in January in connection with the incident was trying to sell it to the Russians. The woman was charged with helping to steal the laptop in late January, but later released into the custody of her mother, with the laptop itself apparently never recovered.

    As for Heuper, she said she had not been charged with any crime, and that she and her husband had received offers of legal assistance and were ‘considering their options’.

    "I still think it's funny that they want to take me as someone who was actually [at the riot] instead of lost, eating hot dogs at the other end of the Mall," she joked.
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Radiological examination of an ancient mummy, said to have been found in royal tombs in Thebes in Upper Egypt, has proved it is the body of a pregnant woman.
    Mummy-to-be: Scans Reveal Preserved Egyptian Woman in Warsaw Museum Was Pregnant
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse