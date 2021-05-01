Register
16:56 GMT01 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WVA) removes his mask to speak as bipartisan members of the Senate and House gather to announce a framework for fresh coronavirus disease (COVID-19) relief legislation at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 1, 2020

    Joe vs Joe: Rogue Dem Senator Crushes Party’s Dream of Statehood for District of Columbia

    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/19/1082451956_0:0:3011:1695_1200x675_80_0_0_906aa06c224127cf5d2c950b9cd9ad3d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202105011082780652-joe-vs-joe-rogue-dem-senator-crushes-partys-dream-of-statehood-for-district-of-columbia/

    Last week, for the second time in two years, the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives passed a measure to grant the District of Columbia statehood. The Senate shot down the proposal in 2020, and in 2021, its fate could rest on the abolition or weakening of the filibuster – which would allow it to squeeze through with a simple majority.

    Joe Manchin, the senator from West Virginia known for often bucking his own party’s legislation, has struck again, slapping down White House-supported legislation to turn Washington, DC into a state.

    Speaking to a local WV radio station on Friday, Manchin said that the issue of statehood for DC had been studied by previous Justice Departments, and that “they all came to the same conclusion: If Congress wants to make DC a state, it should propose a constitutional amendment…and let the people of America vote.”

    Manchin stressed that he would oppose any stand-alone bill put before the Senate on the matter. “I would tell all my friends…if you go down that path because you want to be politically popular…you know it’s going to go to the Supreme Court. So why not do it the right way?”

    Manchin serves as a kingmaker on many key votes, with the current Senate split 50-50 between Republicans on one side and Democrats and two independents who caucus with Democrats on the other, meaning his opposition to a DC statehood measure almost automatically shuts down any debate.

    Republicans are staunchly opposed to making the US capital – a known Democratic stronghold, into a state, meaning any push by the president’s allies would require getting rid of or weakening the Senate’s 60 vote majority requirement, something they have no hope of doing with the current balance of power in the legislative chamber.

    The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives passed measure to grant DC statehood last week, repeating the passage of a similar bill in June 2020. The proposal would give the district one representative in the House of Representatives, and two senators, and thereby threaten to permanently shift the balance in the upper house. Republicans have vowed to fight any attempt at statehood for DC tooth and nail, arguing that the Founding Fathers never intended for the territory to become a state. Democrats, including President Biden, accuse the GOP of being undemocratic, with the president suggesting last month that DC’s current status was an “affront to the democratic values on which our nation was founded.”

    Manchin is known for being the most conservative member of the Democratic Party, and describes himself as a “moderate conservative Democrat.” Since his election in 2010, he has voted against his party hundreds of times, including 153 times (or 25.8 percent of the time) in the 2017-2018 Congress alone. This year, he has already helped Republicans torpedo a $15 per hour minimum wage, rejected Democratic operative Neera Tanden’s nomination to the post of director of the Office of Management and Budget, and expressed opposition to much of the spending proposed in Biden’s massive $2.3 trillion infrastructure spending bill.

    In his radio interview, Manchin promised to vote against the ‘For the People Act’ – a sweeping legislative package Democrats say is aimed at expanding voting rights, reducing partisan gerrymandering, and limiting the influence of money in politics. Republicans claim the bill would undermine election security (a key issue for the GOP in the aftermath of last year’s election cycle), mandate automatic voter registration, throw out voter id laws, and subvert states’ rights.

    “It’s a far reaching 800-page bill that I do not support in its totality. As it exists today I would not be able to support that bill and I would vote ‘no’. I hope it doesn’t come to that,” Manchin said of the bill.

    Related:

    Cruz Slams ‘Corrupt’ Washington, DC, Statehood Push By Dems to ‘Change the Rules to Stay in Power'
    Washington DC Police, FBI Investigating Hacking Attack on Department’s Server
    Washington, DC, Drops Cases Against 220 Protesters Arrested During June 2020 Anti-BLM Crackdown
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Radiological examination of an ancient mummy, said to have been found in royal tombs in Thebes in Upper Egypt, has proved it is the body of a pregnant woman.
    Mummy-to-be: Scans Reveal Preserved Egyptian Woman in Warsaw Museum Was Pregnant
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse