Pentagon Halts US Border Wall Projects Using Diverted Funds

“The Department of Defense is proceeding with canceling all border barrier construction projects paid for with funds originally intended for other military missions and functions such as schools for military children, overseas military construction projects in partner nations and the National Guard and Reserve equipment account,” Brown said. “DoD has begun taking all necessary actions to cancel border barrier projects and to coordinate with interagency partners.”
Former President Donald Trump diverted Pentagon funds for the construction of the wall. President Joe Biden ordered to halt wall construction at the US southern border right on his inauguration day an. Later, Biden informed Congress that he terminated the national emergency at the southern border and halted the diversion of funds for the construction of the wall.
In early April, however, US media reported that there is a chance the border wall construction would be continued to finish some remaining gaps in the existing barrier.
A surge in migrants attempting to cross the US-Mexico border has triggered serious concerns from Republicans, who fear that the influx will match or exceed the 2018-19 crisis that featured waves migrant caravans from Central America regularly targeting the US. According to the Customs and Border Protection Agency (CPB), US border apprehensions rose by more than 70 percent in March.
All comments
Show new comments (0)