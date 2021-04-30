Load of Crap: Michigan Resident Erects 'Fecal Fence' Amid Border Dispute With Neighbour

Wayne Lambarth, a resident of Lodi Township in Michigan, has complained about his farmer neighbour building a wall made of manure to divide their properties, local Fox affiliate WJBK reports.
According to the media outlet, the farm was established by Lambarth's grandfather a century ago but has since been divided, and the excremental erection emerged following a border dispute last year.
"Normally they spread it on the field but they decided to make a fence out of it," Lambarth remarked.
Jaidyn Schwarzel and Coyne Gatto, tenants who live in Lambarth's house, have complained about the smell.
"It's like you can't leave the window open. The whole upstairs will smell like it," Gatto said.
The wall's builder himself, however, insisted that his creation is not a "poop wall" but rather a "compost fence."
Local officials reportedly said that nothing can be done about the crap fence as it's within the boundaries of the neighbour's property.
