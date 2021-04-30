Register
11:35 GMT30 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this 19 November 2020 file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who was a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington

    Giuliani Claims ‘Perturbed’ FBI Showed No Interest in ‘Hunter Biden Hard Drives’ Amid ‘Absurd’ Raid

    © AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/06/1082273384_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_3307a7c9653f571ae2066b477c9647b8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202104301082770754-giuliani-claims-perturbed-fbi-showed-no-interest-in-hunter-biden-hard-drives-amid-absurd-raid/

    The raid on Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani on 28 April came as federal authorities were investigating whether he violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) by lobbying the administration of the 46th POTUS on behalf of Ukrainian officials in 2019 – something the Former NYC mayor denies doing.

    Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani has broken the silence on the recent raid on his New York home by FBI investigators. The search warrant executed on Wednesday, first reported by the New York Times, related to a probe reviewing whether he had broken lobbying laws while serving as a part of the previous administration.

    "I looked at the warrant, and I said, 'You know, this is extraordinary because I offered to give these to the government and talk it over with them for two years'," said Giuliani as he appeared on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight.

    Seven FBI agents with a search warrant had woken up the former New York City mayor at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, he said in the interview.

    ​Spending around two hours on the premises, the "somewhat apologetic" agents reportedly seized several electronic devices, including laptops and cell phones.

    Referring to the search warrant that was presented, he told the host:

    "The warrant is on one single failure to file for representing a Ukrainian national or official that I never represented. I never represented a Ukrainian national or official before the United States government. I've declined it several times."

    Giuliani particularly emphasised the fact that the FBI had shown no interest in the copy of the hard drive from a laptop allegedly belonging to Joe Biden’s son Hunter, which technically, should “fall within the scope of the subpoena".

    "I said, 'Well, don't you want these?' And they said, 'What are they? I said, 'Those are Hunter Biden's hard drives. And they said 'no, no, no".

    According to Giuliani, as he persistently urged the agents to take the hard drives, they got visibly "perturbed". 

    Rudy Giuliani expressed puzzlement over the way the agents seemed to take him at his word regarding the hard drives.

    “I mean, they could have been Donald Trump's. They could have been Vladimir Putin's. They could have been anybody's. But they relied on me, the man who had to be raided in the morning, because -- I'm going to destroy the evidence? I've known about this for two years, Tucker," he fumed.

    As Giuliani slammed the Biden Justice Department for concocting the allegations against him instead of probing Hunter Biden's "dozen or more violations of FARA that is spelled out completely," he added:

    "I could have destroyed the evidence. The evidence is exculpatory. It proves the president and I and all of us are innocent. They are the ones who are committing -- it's like projection. They are committing the crimes."

    Giuliani, who joined President Donald Trump's personal legal team in 2018, told the host that he hoped whoever ordered the raid will "be investigated for blatantly violating my constitutional rights".

    "This is tactics only known in a dictatorship where you see a lawyer's records right in the middle of his representation of his client. You should be prosecuted and disbarred for that. They're a disgrace to a great department.”

    ‘Legal Thuggery’

    The Thursday television interview by New York’s former mayor was his first since the raid by agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on his New York City apartment on 28 April, as well as his Park Avenue office, according to the New York Times. The outlet added that several electronic devices belonging to the 76-year-old were seized.

    Rudy Giuliani and his son Andrew.
    © Photo : Twitter / @AndrewHGiuliani
    Rudy Giuliani and his son Andrew.

    Federal authorities are investigating whether Giuliani violated the Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA) by not reporting his alleged activities on behalf of Ukraine to the Justice Department. In response to the allegations, Giuliani has denied any wrongdoing, branding the investigation "pure political persecution".

    Giuliani's lawyer, Robert Costello, decried the searches as "legal thuggery".

    ‘Politicization of Justice Department’

    Andrew Giuliani, the former NYC mayor’s son, in a statement outside his father's apartment denounced the raid as "disgusting", and deplored the "continued politicisation of the Justice Department".

    He reiterated the fact that federal authorities were better off concentrating efforts on investigating Joe Biden’s son Hunter over his past business activities in Ukraine.

    ​Hunter Biden’s alleged “laptop from hell” was at the heart of a scandal surrounding the Democratic President’s son and his controversial business deals in Ukraine while his father was overseeing Washington’s relations with Kiev during Barack Obama’s White House tenure.

    Hunter Biden is believed to have abandoned his laptop in a Delaware repair shop in April 2019. The owner reportedly handed over the hard drive from the laptop to the FBI, with a copy sent to Trump’s attorney Giuliani.

    Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, left, carries his son Beau Biden as he speaks with President Biden before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, March 26, 2021
    © AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
    Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, left, carries his son Beau Biden as he speaks with President Biden before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, March 26, 2021

    The controversial information on the hard drive purportedly suggested Biden had played a role in his son’s business deals in Ukraine and China despite his previous denial.

    If true, this would have constituted a conflict of interest and possible manifestation of corruption in the Obama administration.

    The laptop was reportedly subpoenaed by the FBI and reviewed as a part of an ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden’s tax affairs and financial transactions abroad.

    Related:

    President Biden’s Speech; Feds Search Giuliani Home; DoD Cyberspace Incursion
    What Would Daddy Say? Rudy Giuliani’s Daughter Says She's 'Better Person' After Threesome
    Rudy Giuliani's Son Blasts 'Politicisation' of the DoJ Over 'Absurd' Raid on Father's Home
    Giuliani Apartment Raid Might Have Been Caused by Voicemail Hinting He Had a Burner Phone
    Tags:
    FBI, FBI, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Hunter Biden, Rudy Giuliani
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Andres Uran and Estefania Arango, from Colombia, compete in the Stage category final at the annual Tango Dance World Championship in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, 21 August 2019.
    From Tango to Kabuki: Dance Traditions Around the World
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse