Joe Rogan Clarifies His Remarks on COVID-19 Vaccination: ‘I’m Not a Doctor’

Previously, Rogan got in hot water after he said during his podcast that if asked, he would not advise young and healthy people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Popular podcast host, comedian, and UFC commentator Joe Rogan has weighed in on the public response to his previous comments that young people should not get vaccinated.

In his Thursday episode, Joe Rogan stressed that he was not an “anti-vax person”.

“In fact, I said I believe they are safe and I encourage many people to take them, my parents were vaccinated,” Rogan said.

The host explained that his argument was that young healthy people personally don’t need the vaccine, excluding the point about other people.

"Their argument was you need it for other people. That makes more sense, but that's a different argument. That's a different conversation," he said.

Rogan, however, stressed that he was not a doctor that he was not an authority to be listened to on the matter.

"I'm a cage-fighting commentator who's a dirty standup comedian ... I'm not a respected source of information even for me. But, I at least try to be honest about what I am saying."

The US launched its mass vaccine rollout in December 2020. Almost 140 million people have already received at least one shot and some 95 million of those are fully vaccinated. Earlier, federal regulators re-approved the single-jab Johnson & Johnson vaccine; approval had previously been suspended due to a rare but deadly side effect.