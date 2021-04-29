Register
23:24 GMT29 April 2021
    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks at an event to announce five new walk-in pop-up vaccination sites for New York City Bodega, grocery store and supermarket workers amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in the Harlem section of Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., April 23, 2021.

    'Irresponsible': New York Gov. Cuomo Slams Mayor De Blasio, Says State Could Reopen Ahead of July 1

    © REUTERS / Mike Segar
    As of Thursday, New York City has logged a total of 924,000 COVID-19 cases and 32,461 novel coronavirus-related deaths. The densely populated city was notoriously known as an early epicenter for the US COVID-19 pandemic, but has recently seen a drop in novel coronavirus cases as nearly 6.5 million vaccines have been administered.

    Speaking to reporters during a surprise news conference on Thursday, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the city will be fully reopened, "all systems go," on July 1 - just three days before Independence Day in the US. 

    The mayor highlighted that in order for this to happen, city residents must continue to get vaccinated. 

    "Everyone who hasn't yet been vaccinated, come forward now. This is the time. This is the right moment. It's easier than ever. It's simple. It's convenient. Let's keep moving with vaccinations," he urged. 

    According to data from the city's health department, more than 7.5 million COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered throughout NYC's five boroughs, and over 6.4 million vaccine doses have been administered so far. 

    Embattled New York Governor Andrew Cuomo chastised de Blasio's remarks in his own news conference in Buffalo, New York, arguing that setting such reopening projections is simply "irresponsible" because "reopening means, literally, everything back to normal." 

    At the same time, the Democratic governor appeared hopeful about the statewide lifting of COVID-19-related restrictions. 

    "July 1 - you have May, June, what happens in May? What happens in June?" Cuomo said. "I'd like to get the hopeful reopening date before that. I don't want to wait that long. I think if we do what we have to do we can reopen earlier."  

    "There is no person who will safely reopen faster than myself," he said. 

    According to de Blasio's Thursday remarks, he and Cuomo have yet to discuss NYC's plans or any related thresholds.

    New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks during the opening of the Broadway vaccination site amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in New York City, U.S., April 12, 2021
    © REUTERS / Jeenah Moon
    New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks during the opening of the Broadway vaccination site amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in New York City, U.S., April 12, 2021

    Despite being members of the same political party, Cuomo and de Blasio have remained longtime rivals in politics.

    More recently, de Blasio has repeatedly suggested the New York governor resign amid several allegations of sexual misconduct and unwanted contact with numerous women - many of them current, or former state employees. Additionally, Cuomo's administration has come under fire for allegedly carrying out a months-long plot to hide the true COVID-19-related death toll of New York nursing homes. 

    Cuomo has denied any wrongdoing, and even took time to speak directly against de Blasio during the news conference.  

    "First, the mayor of New York, I don’t know what he’s indicative of," Cuomo said. 

    "Ask the people of New York what they think about the mayor of New York City and I’ll second their opinion," he added. 

    reopening, coronavirus, COVID-19, NYC, New York City, Bill de Blasio
    Votre message a été envoyé!
