‘Think She Dyed the Inaugural Dress?' Jill Biden Mocked Online For Swapping Colour But Not Design

The FLOTUS' appearance at the joint address to Congress by her spouse, US President Joe Biden, generated quite a buzz on social media after netizens, with many netizens commenting on her garb.

Many people pointed out that her navy evening dress by Uruguayan designer Gabriela Hearst, with floral embroidery, sheer overlay, and a matching navy mask looked very similar to the outfit she sported for her hubby's inauguration ceremony, with the colour being the only obvious difference.

The First Lady opted for a cream version of the outfit back in January for the event.

© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST U.S. first lady Jill Biden waves as she arrives for U.S. President Joe Biden's address to a socially distant joint session of the U.S. Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., April 28, 2021

Initially social media applauded her dress as Hearst is known for using recycled material, while fashion writer Mekita Rivas tweeted that the South American is becoming the FLOTUS' go-to designer.

— Mekita Rivas (@MekitaRivas) April 29, 2021

​Hearst clarified that the embroidery on the garment featured the federal flowers of every state and territory in the United States.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от Gabriela Hearst (@gabrielahearst)

“The Delaware flower is positioned at the heart level of The First Lady, from there, all the other flowers branch out. The pieces were made entirely in New York City,” stated the 44-year-old designer.

However, not everyone was impressed by Mrs Biden's attire.

Do you think she dyed the inaugural dress? pic.twitter.com/aQfKCIMZBi — Taurus Moon 🏳️‍🌈 (@ovoid) April 29, 2021

I KNEW that was the same MFing dress! https://t.co/oyBPwJ2Ywb — Snarky Crafter (@Snarky_Crafter) April 29, 2021

Jill Biden could wear a potato sack and the swooning libs and media would still say she looks amazing. They didn't even notice she's wearing the same dress in a different color. https://t.co/wWwrVBTJmZ pic.twitter.com/TJkZ8m1fOC — Notta Sheep (@NottaSheep) April 29, 2021

Trying to be all inclusive, next is a Cheongsam dress a kimono and a Sarafan. — Francis (@scouseism) April 29, 2021

Dr Jill Biden wears clothes. 🙄 — ✨💫Cheyenne🏳️‍🌈❄🇪🇺 (@_MsShiny_1997) April 29, 2021

So, yeah, it's a presidential address to a joint session of Congress and using it as a look book is totally missing the point, but I want Jill Biden's dress anyway. https://t.co/UqupN2ClmS — Rose Knows (@roseknows) April 29, 2021

​While others said too much attention was being paid to her fashion choices.

You wouldn’t report this about a man and his suit — Mark (@Uk__Spain) April 29, 2021

Biden speech clothing critique continues. Maxine Waters is rocking it in her outfit. She looks fabulous I give her the win for tonight. Enjoying Jill Biden's dress and wish that she and I almost the same age could both wear that dress and look good. #2 — Jill wear the fucking mask Maleson (@JillMaleson) April 29, 2021

It is a beautiful fresa and a beautiful Lady! Let her live! — DC1 (@haguevisby) April 29, 2021

At last some common sense. No more retail therapy please. Save the planet. — bobspa2sta (@bobspa2sta) April 29, 2021

