Farmer Builds Wall Out of Dung in Michigan, US, In Land Dispute With Neighbour - Photo

One day farmer Wayne Lambarth discovered a 250-foot long wall of dung near his land in Lodi Township, Michigan.
According to Lambarth, the smelly fence was erected by his farmer neighbour after a land dispute erupted between the two.
https://t.co/kJtPuRKcuK pic.twitter.com/RbAcWXAZ2c— FOX 2 Detroit (@FOX2News) April 28, 2021
"Normally they spread it on the field but they decided to make a fence out of it," Fox 2 cited Lambarth as saying.
Lambarth’s grandfather started developing a farm here a century ago, but then the property was divided and the dispute ensued.
The neighbour who built the wall said he did nothing wrong, but simply made a compost fence.
Local officials, for their part, can do nothing about the wall of dung, because it is on the neighbour’s property and not trespassing.
