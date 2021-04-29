CNN Reporter Triggers Confusion After Praising Joe Biden’s ‘Moderate Radicalism’

It is highly questionable that Biden's agenda could be deemed "radical", especially compared to lawmakers from the so-called progressive wing of the Democratic Party. The media had mostly referred to him as a "moderate" or "centrist" Democrat in their coverage of the 2020 election campaign.

News-based television channel CNN's "analysis" report has claimed Joe Biden's "moderate radicalism" was set to be on show during the Democrat president's address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday.

"Biden's quiet radicalism is expressed through a huge pandemic rescue bill, a larger proposal that redefines the concept of infrastructure, and a massive health and child care blueprint," CNN White House reporter Stephen Collinson wrote in an article published on Wednesday. "It's an agenda that argues government can still solve national problems, 40 years after an era-defining Republican president spelled out the opposite conclusion."

​Collinson attributed President Ronald Reagan's famous remark that government "is the problem" to a "shrinking of the state" that expanded economic disparities.

"President Joe Biden's 'radical' idea is that government is not the problem in America but the multi-trillion-dollar solution that can end the pandemic, equalize the economy and make life better for millions of working people," Collinson, whose pieces have been mostly favorable to the new White House, wrote.

Republicans who see Biden following "radical" policies are quoted in the report, claiming that they cannot categorize him because he was a "classic Washington Democratic centrist for 50 years," according to the CNN reporter.

"Republicans have struggled since the presidential campaign to portray Biden, a classic Washington Democratic centrist for 50 years, as some kind of raging socialist who wants to bring down US society," he wrote. "As a White, elderly man, Biden is a difficult target for Trump-loving conservatives, who like to portray racially diverse Democrats as a threat to what they see as Anglo-Saxon cultural traditions."

The piece, which was part of a wave of pro-Biden coverage from the network, was mocked by US conservatives.

*Moderate Radicalism* was born the day that CNN called a raging fire a *Mostly Peaceful Protest* pic.twitter.com/X6avedcgEs — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) April 28, 2021

Look how excited they are. pic.twitter.com/MbuHMQFdL7 — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) April 28, 2021

Another CNN report on Tuesday gushed over Biden's coronavirus vaccine response, but failed to mention Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration-led public-private partnership that led to the fast vaccine production.

CNN's White House correspondents' articles generally support the administration they are reporting on. John Harwood, a left-wing reporter who publicly praised Biden's inauguration, has used his columns to praise the current president's left-leaning agenda. He lauded Biden for "strengthening [Barack] Obama's legacy while seeking his own" in a recent piece.

Collinson's article is part of a trend by mainstream news outlets to depict Biden as impeccable because of his low-key demeanor, despite their own admissions that he governs to the left, according to US conservatives.