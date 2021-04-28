Register
    NYPD Police Car

    Drunk Woman Says 'F**k the Police' on Live Stream, Then Plows Car Into NYPD Officer

    © AP Photo / Scott Roth
    US
    The police said Beauvais hit Tsakos head-on, with the impact tossing the officer into the air and onto a patch of grass along the expressway.

    A 32-year-old woman is facing a 13-count indictment, including manslaughter, after an alleged drunken hit-and-run incident that killed a policeman.

    Highway Officer Anastasios Tsakos, 43 – a father of two – was standing by his marked police car directing cars past the scene of another fatal crash in the eastbound lanes near Francis Lewis Blvd when a car hit him. He later died of his injuries at New York-Presbyterian/Queens Hospital.

    According to reports, Jessica Beauvais ignored the traffic cones and the flashing lights of police cars before crashing into Tsakos in her 2013 Volkswagen Passat. 

    Beauvais, however, did not stop immediately, but instead went several exits before exiting the Long Island Expressway and mounting a sidewalk, the police said. She then reportedly attempted another escape reversing twice into a police car behind her.

    The police also said that when arrested, the suspect swore at the officers taking her into custody. She's now staring the down the barrel of up to 15 years in prison.

    “F**k you,” a source quoted her telling the arresting officers, New York Daily News said. “I don’t have to listen to you.”

    Beauvais reportedly denied that she was aware of the accident but at a news conference on Tuesday, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said she must have been aware she hit someone given the damage to her vehicle. After being charged, however, Beauvais tearfully apologised: “I’m sorry. I’m sorry that I hit him and he’s dead. I didn’t mean to. I’m sorry."

    An officer from the New York Police Department (NYPD) stands guard as people march during a Stop Asian Hate rally in New York City, U.S., April 4, 2021.
    © REUTERS / EDUARDO MUNOZ
    NYPD Sees Surge in Cops Resignations After Being 'Demonized and Vilified' by Society - Report

    Beauvais’ driver’s license was suspended in 2019 after she failed to pay outstanding fees to the Department of Motor Vehicles, Daily News reported.

    Later, new details emerged – it turned out Beauvais ranted for approximately two hours during a Facebook podcast about the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis policeman, convicted for the death of George Floyd.

    During the podcast, she was seen drinking an unidentified beverage out of a shot glass before ending the recording with the words “f**k the police.” 

    DUI, NYPD, New York, US
