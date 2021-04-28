‘Warmongering Fool’: Trump Says Liz Cheney to ‘Embarrass Her Family’ by Running for President

Trump said last week that he is “beyond seriously” considering running for president again, adding that his decision would also depend on getting “the right people" in on Capitol Hill.

Donald Trump slammed Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney on Tuesday, when commenting on her interview where she did not rule out a presidential bid in the future.

“Liz Cheney is polling sooo low in Wyoming, and has sooo little support, even from the Wyoming Republican Party, that she is looking for a way out of her Congressional race,” Trump said in a statement.

“Based on all polling, there is no way she can win. She’ll either be yet another lobbyist or maybe embarrass her family by running for president, in order to save face,” the former president said.

Trump also called the congresswoman a “warmongering fool,” saying that she wants to stay in the “Middle East and Afghanistan for another 19 years”, and that she “doesn’t consider the big picture - Russia and China”.

Liz Cheney, daughter of former Republican Vice President Dick Cheney, told the New York Post earlier that she did not rule out running for the White House in the future.

“I’m not ruling anything in or out - ever is a long time,” she said when asked if she would ever consider such a possibility.

This is not the first time Donald Trump has taken a jab at the No. 3 House Republican. He slammed her before his supporters at the rally near the White House, just before the January 6 Capitol riot, saying that Cheney was one of the “weak congresspeople, the ones that aren’t any good”, calling on supporters to “get rid of the weak congresspeople”.

“You know, she never wants a soldier brought home.” Trump said back then.

After the 6 January "Stop the Steal" rally in Washington in his support morphed into a riot, with dozens breaking into the Capitol building, which left 5 people dead, Trump was accused of "inciting an insurrection" and impeached by the US House of Representatives. Liz Cheney was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump.

He was later acquitted by the US Senate. The 45th US president, who called on supporters to oppose Joe Biden's nomination "peacefully" during the rally, denied any responsibility for the protests, saying that what he said had been "totally appropriate".