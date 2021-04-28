Hunter Biden Invited to Speak on 'Media Polarisation' at Tulane University

Hunter Biden has been promoting his new book “Beautiful Things” this month, where he touches on a number of personal issues, including his struggle with alcohol and drug addiction and the collapse of his marriage.

The son of US President Joe Biden Hunter has been invited to speak at Tulane University in the fall as part of a 10-week course that is being offered to students.

The course is called "Media Polarisation and Public Policy Impacts," and focused on "the current state of the media landscape in the United States and how media polarisation, fake news and the economics of the new business impact public policymaking in Washington DC".

The US president’s son is going to be among other guest speakers in the course, such as Fox News political analyst Juan Williams, Washington Post media columnist Margaret Sullivan, New York Times columnist Bret Stephens, and former White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Deborah Birx, Fox News reported.

Hunter Biden was involved in a scandal last October, when the New York Post wrote an expose on him, citing information it obtained from a laptop allegedly belonging to Hunter. The article suggested that the documents discovered on the computer show that Joe Biden used his position when he was vice president to help his son in business deals in Ukraine and China. The newspaper said Hunter took the laptop to a repair shop in Delaware, but never returned to collect it.

Twitter and Facebook quickly moved to block users from sharing links to the Post story, and Twitter even blocked the NY Post's account. The mainstream media were also in no rush to report on it.

Joe Biden, who was at the final stage of his presidential campaign at the time of the report, denied he or his son had committed any wrongdoing.

After his father won the 2020 presidential election, Hunter Biden disclosed that he was under federal investigation. The president’s son also said recently that the laptop could have "absolutely" belonged to him, but said he never took it to an IT store and suggested the device was perhaps stolen or hacked by Russian intelligence.