CDC: Fully Vaccinated Americans No Longer Need Masks Outside, Unless in Large Groups

As of Tuesday, close to 142 million Americans, or 43% of the adult US population, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). More than 96 million Americans, or 29% of the adult US population, have been fully vaccinated.

As efforts to curb COVID-19 infections and symptoms continue, the CDC announced a series of new related guidelines and recommendations on Tuesday.

"Fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask outdoors, except in certain crowded settings and venues," the public health agency detailed, just weeks after declaring that fully vaccinated Americans could resume travel at "low risk."

As for fully vaccinated employees, those who have been exposed to the novel coronavirus "no longer need to be restricted from work," so long as the employee is "asymptomatic."

"Fully vaccinated residents of non-healthcare congregate settings no longer need to quarantine following a known exposure," the CDC stated.

The agency also released a graphic detailing its face mask guidance for both "unvaccinated people" and "fully vaccinated people."

New @CDCgov face mask guidelines for fully vaccinated folks: pic.twitter.com/LW0bcSLP6i — Evan (@EvaughnCraig) April 27, 2021

In short, the CDC still advises all Americans to don face masks when indoors.

Additionally, the agency highlighted that those with a weakened immune system should consult their doctor before adopting the new guidelines.

Naturally, many Americans were critical of the CDC's updated guidance -- but for different reasons.

A number of individuals online expressed confusion and skepticism concerning the change in recommendations.

New CDC mask guidelines are a hostage negotiation to demand you get a COVID vax. Ppl who continually abided by these guidelines have surrendered virtually all of their liberties & got nothing in return.



This is why, as a matter of principle, you never negotiate with terrorists. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) April 27, 2021

Full disclosure: I haven’t worn a mask outdoors ever. Glad the CDC is finally telling me that’s okay to do. Wouldn’t know what to do without them. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 27, 2021

CDC only mentions “vaccinated” people being able to go about mask-less, but gives absolutely NO guidelines for those who ACTUALLY HAD THE VIRUS, AND NOW HAVE THE ANTIBODIES THAT ARE “HOPED” FOR -FOR THOSE WHO GOT THE “VACCINE.”



Huh... wonder why? 🤔 — Conservative Momma (@conmomma) April 27, 2021

On the other hand, netizens who appeared to support the Biden administration and the CDC expressed they would continue to wear don face masks when outside to ensure optimal protection.

Unless I am comepletely alone, I'm still going to mask up.



I wish we could have gotten a pin or something when we got vaccinated that we could wear to distinguish ourselves from maskholes. https://t.co/CMUmkk0qdG — Dr. Literature_Lady 💌📚📜🎙 (@Literature_Lady) April 27, 2021

Nope, I am fully vaccinated but don't trust anyone else. Don't know where they are coming from, whether or not they have been vaccinated. Bad move #CDC. So, I am good with my mask on. It is not bothering me one bit. I will keep wearing it until herd immunity has been reached. — Ludlum Drive (@LudlumDrive) April 27, 2021

I also like the feeling of anonymity in a public place. 😎➕😷➕🧢=me slipping by undisturbed. — Kate C. (@itskatemcgate) April 27, 2021

That's great! I'm still going to wear my mask because cold/flu/allergies are still a thing and people are dirty. — Mr Scottch (@Mr_Scottch_) April 27, 2021

Relatedly, the US Department of State announced on Monday that, beginning August 1, some international students and academics will be able to apply for a National Interest Exception (NIE) and resume schooling in the US upon approval.

The travel restrictions were previously put into place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Qualifying countries include China, Iran, Brazil and South Africa.