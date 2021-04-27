Register
16:32 GMT27 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside a company building in Shanghai, China April 14, 2021.

    $112bn US Endless Frontier Act Aimed at Countering Chinese Tech Set For Two-Week Delay, Senators Say

    © REUTERS / ALY SONG
    US
    Get short URL
    0 04
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/12/1082660402_0:268:3070:1994_1200x675_80_0_0_ebd22af0b2e631dfcf5f06ef486ff050.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202104271082742167-112bn-us-endless-frontier-act-aimed-at-countering-chinese-tech-set-for-two-week-delay-senators-say/

    The legislation will be postponed amid a major battle for tech dominance between global powers. The news comes as China and the United States invest massive levels of funding into tech initiatives aimed at boosting emerging tech markets and infrastructure nationally.

    The US has proposed new legislation to earmark $112bn USD for scientific and technological research amid ongoing competition with China, but the bill will be postponed for at least two weeks, American senators and staff members said on Monday.

    Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden walks past solar panels while touring the Plymouth Area Renewable Energy Initiative in Plymouth, New Hampshire, U.S., June 4, 2019.
    © REUTERS / BRIAN SNYDER
    Joe Biden Scraps Plans To Back Elizabeth Warren's Wealth Tax As Green New Deal Cost To Surpass $3tn
    The Senate was expected to debate the bipartisan Endless Frontier Act on Wednesday after being introduced in late April, but has hit major delays, namely as over 230 amendments have been filed for consideration, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on Tuesday.

    Senate Republicans have announced the plans would not proceed until after a week-long Senate recess set to end on 10 May.

    According to Senator Roger Wicker of the Commerce Committee, lawmakers needed the delay "for some consensus to develop", the report read.

    Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer sponsored the measure along with others to authorise a further $10bn USD for roughly 10 regional technology hubs and build a crisis response programme for tech supply chains amid the ongoing semiconductor shortage hitting the auto and consumer electronics industry.

    Intel Fab 32 Arizona
    Intel Corporation
    Intel Enters Global Chipmaking Race, Pledges $20bn To Arizona Fab Amid Global Semiconductor Shortage
    Schumer urged "emergency spending" for funding semiconductor manufacturing measures in the 2020 National Defence Authorisation Act.

    Further measures included ramping up the deployment of self-driving vehicles proposed by Senators Gary Peters (D-MI) and John Thune (R-SD).

    According to legislation sponsor Representative Mike Gallagher (R-WI), US dominance in science and technology was "at risk".

    “The Chinese Communist Party has used decades of intellectual property theft and industrial espionage to close this technological gap in a way that threatens not only our economic security, but also our way of life”, he said.

    The news comes amid several initiatives launched by the US and China, with the former proposing last year a $2tn USD Green New Deal aimed at boosting emerging tech, including new energy vehicles, infrastructure, 5G, and others.

    President Biden signed an executive order in late February for a 100-day review of US supply lines across the country.

    The Chinese State Council proposed a similar initiative in May last year valued at $1.4tn to decouple from Western technologies, including semiconductors, 5G, artificial intelligence, as well as green energy and infrastructure.

    Related:

    Controls On Chip Exports To China Will Not Work, Trade War May Cost US Up To $100bn, ASML Exec Says
    China Development Bank Backs $62bn Loan Scheme For Mainland Chipmakers Amid US-China Trade Tensions
    Intel Enters Global Chipmaking Race, Pledges $20bn To Arizona Fab Amid Global Semiconductor Shortage
    Joe Biden Scraps Plans To Back Elizabeth Warren's Wealth Tax As Green New Deal Cost To Surpass $3tn
    Tags:
    Chinese State Council, US Senate, bill, legislation, funding, green energy, technology, US, China, emerging technologies
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Relations wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) attend the funeral of a man who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, 21 April 2021.
    Funeral Pyres Cast Shadow Over India as Nation Struggles With Record Coronavirus Death Surge
    Presidential Slip
    Presidential Slip
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse