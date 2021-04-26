US Justice Department to Probe Policing Practices in Louisville, Kentucky

"Today, the Justice Department is opening a civil investigation into the Louisville Jefferson County Metro Government and the Louisville Metro Police Department to determine whether LMPD engages in a pattern or practice in violations of the constitution or federal law", Garland said in a press conference.
The investigation is coming in the wake of the 2020 death of Breonna Taylor, who was shot dead while with her boyfriend when police entered their home to execute a warrant. Detectives Joshua Jaynes and Myles Cosgrove were fired after the incident for violating operating procedures when obtaining and serving the search warrant.
Garland said the investigation will determine whether the Louisville Metro Police Department engages in the use of unreasonable force, including against peaceful protesters; conducts unconstitutional stops, searches, and seizures; engages in racial profiling; or unlawfully executes search warrants on private homes.
If the investigation finds violations, the Justice Department will issue a public report of its findings and push to have local authorities improve policing practices through a binding agreement, Garland said.
Last week, the Justice Department announced it opened an investigation into the policing practices by the Minneapolis Police Department, a day after a jury found Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of second-degree and third-degree murder as well as second-degree manslaughter for his role in the death of George Floyd last May.
All comments
Show new comments (0)