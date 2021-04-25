The USSA? Republican Senator Compares Biden With Lenin for Inspiring 'Defund the Police' Sentiments

Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) drew parallels between US President Joe Biden and the first Soviet leader, Vladimir Lenin, in an interview with Fox News on Thursday.
Speaking with host Tucker Carlson, the lawmaker lamented the push by some Democrat "wokeristas", who he claimed "hate cops because they are cops", to defund the police.
According to Kennedy, his biggest disappointment was the encouragement of such sentiments by President Joe Biden, who, he believes, at his age should "know better" than that. The lawmaker also expressed his incredulity with the political path the president has taken.
"I knew President Biden would be left of centre. I never dreamed he'd be left of Lenin", the senator said.
Kennedy's interview comes following the White House's response to Ma'Khia Bryant's killing. Bryant, a 16-year-old black girl, was shot by a Columbus police officer, who opened fire after seeing her threatening another woman with a knife. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki called the incident tragic, noting that "police violence disproportionately impacts Black and Latino people".
