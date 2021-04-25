VP Harris Reportedly Unaware Her Children's Book Found Its Way to 'Welcome Packs' For Migrant Kids

While US Vice President Kamala Harris is yet to visit the US-Mexico border, fulfilling her responsibilities as the US 'border czar', a book she wrote for children in 2019 has found its way to migrants.
Photos this week taken at a California shelter displayed a copy of Harris' book "Superheroes Are Everywhere" lying on a bed along with a backpack, clothes and other necessities like toothpaste, shampoo etc.
The book contains supportive and inspirational phrases, including “Whenever there’s trouble, superheroes show up just in time”, a special "hero code", and, according to its description on Amazon "is sure to have kids taking up the superhero mantle (cape and mask optional)".
Kamala Harris isn’t at the southern border but migrant kids are receiving her children’s book as part of a welcome package. pic.twitter.com/n0RNsc3ZRT— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 25, 2021
The US VP, however, appeared to be unaware that her book is inspiring unaccompanied migrant kids, as a White House official told Fox News that Harris did not know about "welcome packs" and that the packs are probably a result of a public initiative, as usually such kinds of efforts originate from "members of the community".
The 'welcome pack' is waiting, according to the New York Post, for unaccompanied migrant children steered to the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center in Long Beach, California, recently transformed into a housing shelter amid a lack of resources closer to the border. The facility is reportedly able to accommodate up to 1,000 children.
