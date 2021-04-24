Register
20:59 GMT24 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris deliver remarks after a meeting with Asian-American leaders to discuss the ongoing attacks and threats against the community, during a stop at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., March 19, 2021

    Harris’ 'GPS Got Confused' As She Visited New Hampshire Border Instead of Mexico, Ted Cruz Says

    © REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    101
    Subscribe

    Both US President Joe Biden and his vice-president, Kamala Harris, who has been put in charge of migration issues, have not toured the US-Mexican border, and refused to describe the situation there as an immigration “crisis."

    A Republican senator from Texas, Ted Cruz, has joined New Hampshire GOP members in lambasting US Vice President Kamala Harris for failing to visit the country’s southern border, where the situation, according to many, is quickly “spiraling out of control”, according to Republican congressmen who recently toured there.

    Harris recently traveled to New Hampshire, however, for the first time since 2019, in a bid to build support for Democratic New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan, who is set to run for reelection in 2022.
    Cruz on Friday tweeted that Harris' "GPS got confused" when she visited the Granite State, echoing criticism from state Republicans regarding allegations of her priorities.

    People cross the Rio Grande from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico into El Paso, Texas, Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
    © AP Photo / Christian Chavez
    US Gov't Reportedly Plans to Release More Migrants Into Country Amid Exhaustion of Border Personnel

    The state's GOP criticized her out for coming to the "#wrongborder," implying that Harris' attention should be paid to the opposite end of the country. There, she reportedly has yet to pay a visit, after US President Joe Biden tapped her to run the border situation, and tasked her with spearheading diplomatic efforts with Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras to halt the current flow of migrants and develop long-term strategies to deal with illegal immigration.

    "As you travel over 2,300 miles away from El Paso, our country would be better served with an official visit to our southern border, not a campaign trip for@Maggie_Hassan," the New Hampshire GOP tweeted in response to Harris' visit.

    There has reportedly been a string of flagrant human smuggling incidents at the border in recent months: in one of the most violent cases, two smugglers dropped children from the roughly 14-foot-high border barrier at night, for border patrol to find the kids the next day.

    The rise in illegal crossings registered soon after Biden’s inauguration has drawn the attention of media and the GOP alike, with Republicans taking several trips to the US-Mexican border to assess the situation.

    Related:

    William & Harry Inherited 'Elements of Serious & Fun' From Grandad Prince Philip, Royal Author Says
    Palace Doesn’t Want to Hold 'Meaningful' Talks With Prince Harry Because of Constant Leaks – Report
    New Hampshire Protesters Urge Kamala Harris 'to Stop Illegal Invasion' of Migrants
    Tags:
    Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, southern border, border, Mexican
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Queen Elizabeth II Turns 95: Monarch, Mother, Source of Inspiration for Millions
    Presidential Slip
    Presidential Slip
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse