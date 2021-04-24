Register
16:25 GMT24 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    National Guard members guard the area in the aftermath of a protest after a white police officer was caught on a bystander's video pressing his knee into the neck of African-American man George Floyd, who later died at a hospital. File photo

    US National Guard Mulled Using F-15 ‘to Intimidate Civilians’ Amid COVID Lockdown, Report Says

    © REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107945/80/1079458049_0:0:3028:1702_1200x675_80_0_0_c9df9b81a16e0471f2260d659319877e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202104241082715113-us-national-guard-mulled-using-f-15-to-intimidate-civilians-amid-covid-lockdown-report-says/

    Jonathan Shiroma, a spokesman for California National Guard chief David Baldwin, insisted, however, that “no F-15s were contemplated” in response to a possible civil unrest in the state last year, and that only C-130J and HC-130J military transport jets were under consideration.

    In March 2020, an air branch of the California National Guard received an order to put an F-15C fighter jet on alert status for “a possible domestic mission”, the Los Angeles Times has cited several unnamed National Guard sources as saying.

    The sources claimed that the order came as National Guard members were awaiting instructions from the Sacramento headquarters to tackle possible civil unrest that might arise from the outbreak of COVID-19.

    According to the insiders, the service members could have been tasked with helping state and local authorities “respond to disturbances triggered by resistance to stay-at-home [coronavirus lockdown] rules or panic over empty store shelves”.

    The sources also argued that even though the order did not clarify the F-15C’s mission, National Guard forces understood the directive could have meant the supersonic combat plane “could be deployed to terrify and disperse protesters by flying low over them at window-rattling speeds, with its afterburners streaming columns of flames”.

    The insiders added that using the F-15C to frighten potential protesters in California “would have been an inappropriate use of the military against US civilians”.

    They argued that the fighter jet was also placed on an alert status amid California protests over the 24 May 2020 murder of African-American man George Floyd by a white police officer in Minnesota and to any possible civil unrest sparked by the 3 November US presidential election.

    “It would have been a completely illegal order that disgraced the military. It could look like we’re threatening civilians”, one of the sources asserted.

    They asserted that the directives were sent orally or in text messages rather than as formal written orders, something that further sparked their concerns that the warplane would be used inappropriately.

    Although the order never came in written form, the very fact that commanders considered using the F-15C over civilian crowds frightened National Guard members, according to the sources.

    “It’s a war machine, not something you use for [suppressing] civil unrest”, they emphasised.

    Lt. Col. Jonathan Shiroma, a spokesman for California National Guard chief Maj. Gen. David Baldwin, for his part, denied that the F-15C was placed on alert status for a potential response to civil disturbances, stressing that the National Guard does not use its planes “to frighten or intimidate civilians”.

    The morther of George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter Gianna, Roxie Washington, reacts before her daughter speaks about her father, following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, at Minneapolis City Hall, in Minneapolis, U.S., June 2, 2020
    © REUTERS / LUCAS JACKSON
    George Floyd’s Family Call for End to Violence and Demand Justice at a Rally in Houston
    Shiroma spoke as Dan Woodside, a retired National Guard pilot who has flown the F-15C, was quoted by the Los Angeles Times as saying that he “absolutely would have disobeyed” any order to use the plane to fly over a civilian crowd during unrest.

    Woodside explained that “the decibel level alone from an F-15C demonstrating a show of force can break windows, set off car alarms and cause more fear than shouting ‘fire’ in a crowded theater”.

    Related:

    Trump Assures Military is 'All the Way' With Minnesota Governor Amid Riots Over George Floyd's Death
    'Utter Chaos': Mass Riots and Looting Sweep Minneapolis in Wake of George Floyd Death - Videos
    Top YouTuber Jake Paul Knocked for Allegedly Partaking in Looting Store During George Floyd Riots
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, George Floyd, fighter jet, warplane, California, F-15C, US National Guard, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Queen Elizabeth II Turns 95: Monarch, Mother, Source of Inspiration for Millions
    Presidential Slip
    Presidential Slip
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse