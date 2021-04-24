Register
01:39 GMT24 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Gas pipeline under construction

    North Carolina Pipeline Leak, Already US’ Worst in 20 Years, Revealed as Even Worse Than Believed

    © Sputnik / Aleksei Nicolski
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202104241082711750-north-carolina-pipeline-leak-already-us-worst-in-20-years-revealed-as-even-worse-than-believed/

    While Colonial Pipeline has been found to be chronically negligent in inspecting its aging gas pipeline, the same problem exists across the federal regulatory sphere, where budget cuts and corporate lobbying have ensured the most dangerous gas lines remain untouched by safety enforcement, leading to deadly explosions and chronic leaks.

    Colonial Pipeline, which operates a 5,500-mile-long pipeline stretching from the Gulf Coast to New York City, told North Carolina’s Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) earlier this month that previous estimates for a massive oil spill last year were “no longer accurate and that the model used was no longer appropriate.”

    The company had previously said the August 2020 spill amounted to roughly 1.2 million gallons of gasoline lost. However, at the time of the April 15 revised estimate, Colonial had so far cleaned up 944,400 gallons of gasoline and another 1.15 million gallons of petroleum-contact water, with much more to do. It was already the largest oil spill in the United States in the last 20 years.

    “It is unacceptable that for eight months Colonial Pipeline has been unable to provide a reliable accounting of the amount of gasoline released into this community,” DEQ Secretary Dionne Delli-Gatti said in the press release. “We will take all necessary steps and exercise all available authority to hold Colonial Pipeline accountable for what has become one of the largest gasoline spills in the country.”

    The underground leak was discovered not by Colonial staff, but by a pair of teenagers riding an ATV through Oehler Nature Preserve north of Charlotte, North Carolina, who smelled gas.

    “We have no idea how long this was leaking because current practices clearly do not provide enough safety measures to monitor a leak like this,” North Carolina State Senator Natasha Marcus (D), whose district includes the tainted area, told WCNC Charlotte on Monday.

    ‘Risk to Public Safety’

    The US Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) issued Colonial a Notice of Proposed Safety Order on March 29, outlining the problems and solutions it found while investigating the leak and mandating that Colonial provide an updated evaluation by April 26.

    “PHMSA’s ongoing investigation indicates that conditions may exist on the Colonial Pipeline System that pose a pipeline integrity risk to public safety, property or the environment. The conditions that led to the Failure potentially exist throughout the Colonial Pipeline System,” the notice reads.

    “Further, Colonial’s inability to effectively detect and respond to this release, as well as other past releases, has potentially exacerbated the impacts of this and numerous other failures over the operational history of Colonial’s entire system. After evaluating the preliminary findings of fact described below and considering the characteristics of the Colonial Pipeline System, as well as the failure history of that system, it appears that the continued operation of the Colonial Pipeline System without corrective measures would pose a pipeline integrity risk to public safety, property, or the environment.”

    According to North Carolina Policy Watch, Colonial is a chronic spiller, having suffered 32 separate spill incidents in North Carolina since 2000 and 272 spills overall in that time. Since 1993, PHMSA has fined Colonial $606,700.
    Colonial Pipeline
    The 5,500-mile-long Colonial Pipeline transports 100 million gallons of gas from Texas to New York

    The Colonial Pipeline is the largest of its kind in the US, carrying more than 100 million gallons of gas through 5,500 miles of pipeline from Texas’ Gulf Coast to New York City. However, according to independent investigative journalist Robbie Jaeger, Colonial has only regularly inspected a small portion of the pipeline for cracks, leaks, or other damage.

    The PHMSA report further reveals that 40% of the pipeline is at least 20 years old, while some parts - including nearly all of the North Carolina section - hasn’t been replaced since 1980. However, even that age puts Colonial as one of the younger pipelines in the US, half of which were built in a boom between 1950 and 1970.

    ‘Foxes Designing the Henhouse’

    As Sputnik has reported, PHMSA is severely underfunded, hamstringing its ability to carry out safety inspections, but also forcing it to rely on the companies it’s supposed to be policing to write the very regulations it’s expected to enforce against them. Like with Colonial, a Government Accountability Office (GAO) report in 2012 found that just 24,000 of the roughly 230,000 miles of gathering lines in the US are actually federally regulated.

    "This isn't like the fox guarding the hen house," Carl Weimer, executive director of the Pipeline Safety Trust, a public charity that promotes fuel transportation safety, told Propublica. "It's like the fox designing the hen house."

    The result is that older lines built on the days of free regulation and out of materials such as cast iron have remained regulation-free. These old lines are also increasingly connected to gas explosions, such as one in 2014 that leveled most of a Harlem city block. According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the Harlem pipe was installed in 1887.

    Related:

    Biden Administration Sued by 21 Republican-Run States Over Keystone Pipeline Cancellation
    French, Chinese Oil Companies Sign Agreements in Rat Race to Build East African Crude Oil Pipeline
    Merkel Defends Nord Stream 2, Says EU-Level Disagreements on Pipeline Result of ‘Political Struggle’
    Tags:
    inspections, safety measures, US Department of Transportation, gas leak, gas pipeline
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Queen Elizabeth II Turns 95: Monarch, Mother, Source of Inspiration for Millions
    Presidential Slip
    Presidential Slip
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse