Biden Says ‘Heartened’ By Putin’s Call During Climate Summit

“I'm very heartened by President Putin's call yesterday for the world to collaborate, advance carbon dioxide removal and the United States looks forward to working with Russia and other countries in that endeavor as a great promise,” Biden said.
On 22 April, US President Joe Biden kicked off his 'Leaders Summit on Climate,' a two-day virtual event in which dozens of world leaders plan to meet and discuss the urgency - and possible economic benefits - of more aggressive climate action. Participants include leaders from China, Russia and the EU.
At the same time, tensions between two nations have been tightening as the US has repeatedly accused Russia of interfering in the past presidential election. Following these accusations, the US introduced sanctions against several Russian companies and individuals, accusing them of links to the SolarWinds hack and purported meddling in the 2020 elections.
Additionally, in a March interview with ABC, Biden said that Putin will have to "pay a price" for suspected meddling in the presidential election, and that he considers Putin a "killer", when asked if this was the case.
Putin commented on Biden's remarks, wishing him good health and reminding him that evaluating other people is like looking in a mirror, and invited Biden to continue the discussion online.
